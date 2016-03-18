Presence Health cutting hundreds of jobs

Presence Health, the medical system that operates 11 Illinois hospitals, including Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, will cut 250 jobs this year and will let 450 positions go vacant through attrition.

Presence has not said which hospitals or long-term care and senior living facilities will be specifically impacted. But the job loss would be concentrated among corporate staff, rather than what was described as front-line health care workers, such as doctors and nurses.

The network's CEO, Michael Englehart, blamed poor billing collection as a key component as the system lost $186 million in 2015 — about 15 times what it lost the previous year. In 2014, the organization lost $12.7 million.

The loss of 700 jobs is 3.5 percent of Presence's 20,000-member workforce.

"We recognize that the changes we will have to make will not be easy for any of us at Presence Health," said Englehart in a news release to the Daily Journal. "Consistent with our mission and values, we are committed to treating all associates in a compassionate manner and will provide transition assistance to those who are impacted."

Still, Englehart said the company has "a strong balance sheet" that will eventually find "stable financial footing."

Locally, Presence has 850 Kankakee County employees, making it the county's fifth-largest employer.

Started as Emergency Hospital in March 1897 by the Sister Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, the hospital has been known as St. Mary's Hospital since it was renamed in 1925.

Englehart, who has been CEO since Oct. 1, said about half of the network's losses were because of a poor billing collection system. Some bills were so old, they had to be written off, he said.

The layoffs were announced on Wednesday during a call with Presence bondholders.