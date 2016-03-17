A quadruple crop of 5-generation ag families

Rural Danforth farming neighbors Jill Brockman Cummings and Harold and Ross Wilken are working together to launch a grain mill to specialize in producing and marketing organic flour in the greater Chicagoland area.

Their families, including Jill's parents, Herman and Marlene Brockman, of Congerville, and their agricultural offspring, are the Daily Journal's Farm Families of 2016.

Both the Wilkens and the Brockmans are fifth-generation Iroquois County farmers. On the same country road near Danforth, Harold and Sandy Wilken live just more than a mile from Jill and Will Brockman Cummings and their children.

The Wilkens were launched into organic farming by Herman Brockman, who left the family farm to become a distinguished professor of genetics at Illinois State University. Herman kept the family farm together and helped Jill and Will save the late 19th century Brockman family home, where he and his father, Fred, were born in the same upstairs bedroom.

Howard has received statewide organic farming honors twice in recent years. He credits Herman for nudging him into organic farming and says that change in methods is the only reason he could bring his son Ross and nephew Tim into farming with him.

The Robert Butzow family of the Woodworth-Crescent City area are the new Iroquois County Conservation Farm Family of the Year. Son Ryan Butzow has launched the family into organics and will be the marketing manager for Wilken's organic flour products.

Jill Brockman Cummings, one of six siblings who farm or who have ag-related careers, will be the mill manager.

A fourth five-generation family in agriculture also is featured in today's section. In October, Mike Fegan celebrated half a century of work at the Essex-based Kankakee Grain Inspection business — a firm his grandfather, Robert, established in Kankakee in the 1930s, after starting grain inspection for the Chicago Board of Trade in 1898.

With 69 employees, the firm does USDA-licensed quality assurance testing from grain that enters international trade from throughout the Illinois River region northeast from Peoria to the Chicago area. Among them are son-in-law Brian Lowey, daughter Kim Fegan and grandson Jacob Lowey.

Since 1979, the Daily Journal, in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Kankakee, has been honoring Farm Families of the Year during National Agriculture Week.

The following are the families that have been honored for 38 years.

