Church opening after-school diner

The True Vine Church of God in Christ will begin providing as many as 300 free meals daily for school-age children, in an after-school program, starting Monday at the church hall at 600 S. Harrison Ave.

According to church administrator Michael Taylor, donations to the church and fundraising proceeds have been utilized to purchase nutritionally-complete prepackaged meals, enough to continue serving through the end of the school year and even through the summer.

"We have to realize that a lot of kids don't come home to dinners like we knew when we were kids," he said. "And this can meet an important need. They can eat it here, or take it home."

The meals are served Monday through Friday, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Taylor said more than 20 church volunteers plan to work at the program, open to children as young as those attending preschool programs and as hold as high school seniors.

The congregation, with about 200 members, also has offered mentorship programs for young men and other after-school activities. For additional information on the meal project, call Taylor at 815-370-7388.