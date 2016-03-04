Downtown Kankakee brewery closer to completion

It may not look like much from the sidewalk, but tremendous progress is being made inside the former <strong>George's Saw & Mower Shop</strong>, 150 E. Station St., property now owned by <strong>Peotone</strong> businessman <strong>Adam Baumgartner</strong>.

About 10,000 square feet of the interior has been subdivided into five nearly equal sections — two already leased to <strong>Chad Simeur</strong> and <strong>Andy Loftin</strong> for the <strong>Beer Works</strong> and <strong>Russell</strong> and <strong>Laura Lind</strong> for <strong>Papi's Pizza Cafe.</strong> Tenants for the three remaining spaces will soon be sought once they're near completion.

The Linds also operate <strong>Cream & Sugar</strong>, a restaurant at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee.

On Wednesday afternoon, Baumgartner said the 1,000-square-foot brewery location could be turned over to Simeur and Loftin within the next 30 days. He also expects the Lind location could be ready within two months.

"This building was built in 1915, so there was a lot of updating that just had to be done," he said. "I know people don't think much is being done, but we had a lot of work to do before you could actually see progress being made."

The brewery will be near the rear of the property and the pizzeria on its west side.

"We really didn't do a lot of work here until November because we were busy with the swimming pool business, but things have been going well. It's been a lot of work. It's been quite a project, but I think we're getting close to the home stretch."

Asked what he's invested so far, Baumgartner offered a smile. "Let me just say, it's over budget, but I haven't had a project yet that came in under budget."

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

<strong>TD Pete's</strong> five remaining area gas stations were sold Monday as the company has been purchased by <strong>Travel Centers of America</strong>.

TD Pete's owned two stations in <strong>Kankakee County</strong> — one at the corner of North Entrance Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee and the second on Illinois Route 50 and Third Street in Manteno.

The company closed a station at North Street and Kennedy Drive in Bradley in early 2014.

Owners <strong>Brian Rogers</strong> and <strong>Perry Denault</strong>, both of Bourbonnais, said in addition to the Kankakee County stations, the sale also includes locations in <strong>Coal City, Wilmington</strong> and <strong>Diamond</strong>. A <strong>Dairy Queen</strong> outlet also was part of the sale for the Diamond store.

The sale ends Rogers' and Denault's career in the gas station business here, which began in 2000. They once owned eight TD Pete's through their Bradley-based <strong>BP Markets Inc.</strong>

So what will Rogers and Denault do now since beginning in the petroleum business with Kankakee's Smith Oil Company in 1990?

That's a good question, Rogers said.

"I don't know what that is. I'm looking for those opportunities. I guess I'll figure that out in the next month or two," Rogers said.

What changes will the public see with the Shell stations? The TD Pete name obviously will come down and Minute Mart signs will go up. Employees have been offered the opportunity to retain their positions.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

Grocery store shoppers should know there has been a significant change in how business is being done at <strong>Aldi's</strong>.

The German-based chain with more than 1,500 locations in 32 states had only accepted cash or debit cards. That's changing.

As of Tuesday, the company, which has stores in <strong>Kankakee</strong> and <strong>Bradley</strong>, now accepts credit cards — specifically <strong>Visa, MasterCard, Discover</strong> and <strong>American Express.</strong>

So, even if a shopper is a little low on cash, they still can shop at the discount grocer.

The new payment option is part of the grocer's strategy to broaden its base beyond low-income and cost-conscious customers and make its shopping experience more convenient. The company is trying to make inroads into the customer base of the grocery departments inside <strong>Walmart</strong> and <strong>Target</strong>.

By 2018, Aldi expects to have 2,000 U.S. stores.

"As Aldi continues to evolve by expanding its product lines and moving into new markets, the way we do business will continue to evolve as well," said <strong>Jason Hart</strong>, Aldi's CEO.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

Budget cuts in University Park have led to the closing of <strong>Riegel Farm,</strong> a recreation center and petting zoo, and the approximate 150 animals there were taken away early this week. Most of the animals and creatures were being transported to nearby <strong>Settlers Pond Shelter</strong> in <strong>Beecher</strong>, many others were being taken away.

In addition to the typical farm animals, chickens, goats, pigs and horses, the farm also was home to alligators, emus and snakes. Alligators and snakes will not be relocating to Beecher.

The animals weren't the only ones on the move. More than 50 village employees received layoff notices Monday.

"This is just a small part of what's going on in the big picture of University Park," said <strong>Joseph Roudez III,</strong> a city council member.