Trump not the toast of this town

Donald Trump may currently have the most delegates in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, but he has yet to generate much enthusiasm among Kankakee area GOP leadership.

An informal poll taken at Sunday's Kankakee County Lincoln Day dinner identified support for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, along with regret that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has dropped out of the race.

More than 100 area Republicans met for the annual dinner at the Majestic Theater in downtown Kankakee.

No one questioned was willing to speak up for Trump.

Adam Kinzinger, who used to represent Kankakee County in Congress, but now represents the nearby 16th District, said he was a Jeb Bush supporter until Bush dropped out. Now, he's going to do some media work and travel for Rubio.

As for Trump, Kinzinger says he's the type of candidate who "builds dark alliances."

"He can't even disavow the Klan," said Kinzinger, referring to Sunday's news story where Trump was asked to repudiate the support of white supremacist David Duke — and didn't do that right away.

Jamie Boyd was the master of ceremonies for the event, a role he has filled several times. Boyd is the current Kankakee County State's attorney, but he is leaving that post to run for judge.

"I was a Bush supporter," Boyd said in answer to the question. "I'm not sure now, but I am looking."

But he is sure he is not a Trump supporter. "His views would not be good," Boyd said.

There was no presidential campaign literature at the event, although the Illinois primary now is just 15 days away. There were no brochures, no yard signs and no bumper stickers. There was exactly one campaign button. Kurt Diekelman, of Thornton, the son of state central committeewoman Judy Diekelman, wore a Marco Rubio button.

"He is the only Republican who can put together a winning coalition," Diekelman said. "In order to win, Republicans have to peel off some young voters, Latino voters and women voters who would normally vote Democratic. Rubio can do that."

He also said Rubio's service on the Senate Intelligence Committee would help with foreign policy.

"On day one, he is not going to be overwhelmed."

Ken Wenzelman, a retired judge, also is a Rubio supporter. "He has the most common sense," Wenzelman said.

Of Trump, Wenzelman said "you cannot be in a public position and make comments about people that give the party a black eye."

Judy Diekelman, current state central committeewoman, and Bobbie Peterson, former state central committeewoman, are both supporting Kasich. Diekelman is running as a Kasich delegate. Peterson says Kasich seems like a level-headed person, "who would be good to have a cup of coffee with."

Kankakee Ald. Dennis Baron and city attorney Chris Bohlen also had good words to say about Kasich. Baron was going to vote for Bush before he dropped out, but now will support Kasich.

Bohlen described Kasich "as the only grown-up on either side."

"Does he have a shot in hell? No," Bohlen said.

Current Kankakee County Board Chairman Mike Bossert and former Kankakee County Board Chairman Karl Kruse both described themselves as undecided. "I might not make up my mind until I actually get in the booth," Kruse said.

Many others, including several incumbent judges, declined to state any preference.

"I just prefer local politics," Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein said.