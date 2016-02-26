Trumpeter swans wing away

"Outdoors" contributor Gary Soper reports observing and photographing 23 migrating swans — trumpeters and possibly a few juvenile tundra swans — in west central Iroquois County and west into Ford County on Sunday.

At least two of them wore yellow neck collars, but they were too far off to see any detail, Soper said.

For trumpeters, that's nearly a third of the total of 70 known to exist worldwide in 1932, when efforts were launched to bring them back from the edge of extinction.

It is a great success story and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports them now as "relatively common."

A year ago, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources report counted about 600 in Southern Illinois, not including small groups of four to a dozen spotted on small private lakes and ponds, Gretchen Steele wrote in ''Heartland Outdoors."

The flock Soper photographed on Sunday may have been heading north from there, which is part of its historic breeding range. Cornell shows their range from spots in northern Illinois and Indiana across northern states to the West Coast and north to Alaska.

Their call is described as resembling a French horn. Cornell describes it as a "characteristic deep, trumpeting "oh-OH' call, with the second syllable emphasized."

They are the native swan of our region, Kankakee area birder Jed Hertz has noted, and countless numbers of them inhabited and nested in the huge Grand Kankakee Marsh, which once stretched from the Momence and Morocco, Ind., areas to South Bend, Ind.

However, market hunters of the 1800s slaughtered them by the boatload and wagonload and shipped them to Chicago and beyond, where you could have swan dinners at fancy restaurants, Hertz noted. Their feathers ornamented ladies' hats and their largest flight feathers made the best quality quill pens, Cornell Lab notes.

The Southern Illinois sojourners of the 1800s also were wiped out by hunters.

Now, seeing one locally is like seeing the bald eagle back in the region, Hertz said when he and Soper photographed one in October 2014 at Whispering Willows, the Bourbonnais Township Park District area off Skyline Road, several miles north of Illinois Route 17.

Cornell's website states that the trumpeters "demand superlatives: they're our biggest native waterfowl, stretching to 6 feet in length and weighing more than 25 pounds — almost twice as massive as a tundra swan."

Despite a lumbering takeoff that requires a 100-yard start, the trumpeter "is as elegant as any swan, with a graceful neck and snowy-white plumage."

The trumpeter has a bill described as making a straight profile, with the eye not distinct from the bill.

The tundra's bill "slopes gently away from the head" and may have a smudge of yellow between the eye and the bill.

The tundra's nesting grounds are on the north Alaskan and Canadian arctic coasts and its migratory routes carry it to the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, with the easterly one running through northern Indiana and Illinois.