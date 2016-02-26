Park district earns high score in key safety audit

The Kankakee Valley Park District earned high marks on a recent audit to gauge the safety of park district facilities, reducing legal liabilities and other measures of risk management.

The Park District Risk Management Agency recently gave the district a score of 96 out of 100 for 2015, which is the highest score the district has ever earned. Higher scores reflect strong practices in risk management and saves the district money on insurance.

Katie Vaughn, the park district's interim executive director, said the district worked an entire year to achieve the high score.

"It's fantastic. It's a very thorough review," Vaughn said. "I'm very proud of our employees. They worked hard on this."

PDRMA serves more than 150 park districts in Illinois. The organization specializes in the aspects of public and employee safety, insurance coverage, liability and loss control unique to park districts. Being accredited with PDRMA gives a park district access to pooled insurance coverage with other districts across the state.