Winter warning gets wary response

It’s hard to fathom, considering it was 60 degrees late last week, but a heavy snowstorm is bearing down on the Kankakee area.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties that will be in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Between 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall and winds possibly reaching 50 mph likely will cause significant drifting.

Snow began to fall in parts of Iroquois County about 5 a.m., and reached Kankakee County by 7 a.m.

“We’re right on the borderline here in Kankakee County,” said Chad Gessner, director of the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency. “The winds are going to be here, but how much snow we get is in Mother Nature’s hands.”

All of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department administrators will be on the road today to handle accidents. The sheriff's office advised staying inside unless travel is necessary. It has handled at least a handful of accidents in rural Grant Park and Momence.

Warming centers have been established at the Pembroke Senior Citizens Center, Kankakee Library, Kankakee City Hall, Northfield Square Mall in Bradley, Bourbonnais Community Center, and Leo Hassett Community Center in Manteno. All public safety offices in Kankakee will have warming centers, too.

After hours warming centers will be available at the Salvation Army and American Red Cross buildings in Kankakee. Momence High School and the Legion Hall in Herscher will open if necessary.

River Valley Metro will provide free bus rides in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais throughout the day.

On its Facebook page, the Bourbonnais Police Department warned any cars that are on village streets after 3 inches of snow fall will be towed in order to plow roadways.

The threat of a blizzard was enough to cancel classes at Kankakee County and Iroquois County schools, including Kankakee Community College.

“It’s an unusual situation that’s hard to gauge, considering we didn’t have snow on the ground when we made our conference call,” said Scott Wakeley, superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307.

“But we have to make sure our students are safe. We can’t have teenage students and faculty members driving in poor conditions. The last thing you want is someone getting hurt.”

In addition to schools, several doctor's offices and public libraries decided to close for the day, as did Watseka City Hall.

“We always have one big snowstorm before spring,” Gessner said. “Let’s hope this is the last one.”

