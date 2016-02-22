Hats hold special place in heart of this retiring teacher

His head is balding, but that's not why Taft Primary School gym teacher Dan Merten received a Kankakee baseball cap as a pre-retirement present earlier this month.

Merten appreciated the hat over roses, but looking underneath the bill overwhelmed the 61-year-old Bourbonnais resident. Principal Cheryl O'Leary wrote the dates "1977–2016."

"After 39 years of teaching, this is the best thing anyone has ever given me," Merten said. "It was really neat that she put that date on the inside. The dates reminded me of a letter a friend of mine signed, 'Long hard days, short fast years.' I've been teaching 39 years and it has gone by fast."

The lifelong Chicago White Sox fan has been collecting hats from everywhere he has gone since 2001. Each of his 50 baseball hats has a special meaning. He remembers their significance by writing the date he got them underneath their bill.

Most of his hats celebrate baseball, basketball, hockey and football teams. Some come from as far away as South America.

"I went to a ballpark and thought, 'Gosh, I should have gotten a hat there,'" Merten said. "For one day, I'm a fan of that team. So, even if I went to Wrigley Field, I guess I would wear a Cub hat for one day."

Growing up in Kankakee, Merten played high school baseball at Bradley-Bourbonnais, and pitched for Kankakee Community College in the Junior College World Series in 1974.

He especially likes caps of minor league baseball teams.

"Minor leaguers are playing because they have a dream," Merten said. "The majority of them are filling out minor league rosters, clinging to their dreams of making the majors. It reminds me of growing up, when you would grab a bat and ball and go play pickup games. Those hats take me back to the 1960s."

But there's more to it than just childhood memories. These caps depict a life story of a man who has worn many caps himself — as a father, husband, grandfather, son, brother, teacher, coach and umpire, among many more.

Here are five of Merten's most favorite hats:

<strong>San Francisco Giants</strong>

For his 50th birthday, Merten's wife surprised him with a trip to Pac Bell Park in San Francisco. Merten always was fascinated by the bayside ballpark. They went for a game between the Giants and San Diego Padres on May 27, 2005.

"She's not a big sports fan, but she listened to me when Barry Bonds chased the single-season home run record," Merten said. "It's a beautiful field."

Weeks after the surprise trip, Merten was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He now is an 11-year survivor.

"It was an up, down, and up kind of year," Merten said. "That trip to San Francisco was an early highlight. Then, I got cancer. But, it ended with treatments and the White Sox winning the World Series. It was an unforgettable year."

<strong>White Sox World Series Champions</strong>

Merten attended the 2003 All-Star Game at U.S. Cellular Field, thinking it would be the biggest ball game ever in Chicago. Two years later, amid his battle with cancer, he was proven wrong.

The White Sox swept the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so he bought a World Series Championship cap. He wore the cap last summer for the team's 10-year championship anniversary, where he got a replica World Series ring.

Besides that, he never wears the cap. "I quietly celebrate," Merten said. "I don't like to rub it in the faces of my Cub buddies."

Speaking of 50th birthdays, Merten was able to attend the World Series parade because he took his wife shopping on Michigan Avenue for her birthday. It was a convenient coincidence.

"She's not even a baseball fan, but she went to the parade on her birthday," Merten said with a laugh. "After that, she asked, 'Can we go shopping now?'"

<strong>Battle of the Bulge</strong>

Merten's late father, Buck, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, a 40-day battle that spelled the end of Adolph Hitler and Germany's Nazi Party.

"My father was my hero," Merten said. "I always looked up to him. He never talked about the war, but he lived to see the White Sox win the World Series. It was a special time for us."

Merten's brother found a cap at the Battle of the Bulge memorial in South Bend and gifted it to him.

"That cap honors everything those soldiers fought for," Merten said. "The Battle of the Bulge essentially was Hitler's last hope, and my father fought in it. I couldn't be any more proud to be his son."

In his garage, Merten has a framed puzzle his father pieced together of U.S. Cellular Field. He also has a picture of his father and him next to the World Series trophy.

<strong>Pennsylvania Road Warriors</strong>

Growing up, Merten loved playing baseball.

"Like everybody else, you reach a point where the game catches up to you, and you're not good enough to keep playing anymore," Merten said.

However, he got a taste of minor league baseball when he was 56 years old, thanks to his friend, Jeff Scott, who grew up in the area and was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

For a week in July 2006, Merten joined the Road Warriors of the Atlantic League. He shagged fly balls and road the bus with them.

"That was my one week of being in the minor leagues," Merten joked. "I'd chase after baseballs during batting practice. It got to the point where some of the players told me to just let the balls land first, but it was fun to be among a group of guys holding on to their dreams."

<strong>Kankakee Kays</strong>

In honor of Merten's upcoming retirement, Taft Primary School gave their gym teacher of 34 years a Kankakee Kays cap.

At 22 years old, Merten started teaching gym at Westview High School, now Kankakee High School. His career began 32 days after his son, Brent, was born.

"That's how I know how old my son is," Merten joked. "I've been teaching as long as he's been alive."

After five years, he transferred to Taft and has been there ever since. That Kays hat will cap off his teaching career.

"It seems like a long time when you look up at the numbers on that cap," Merten said. "But all seems like it was yesterday. At the same time, I don't think they'll be able to get my name off my door at Taft. It's been there so long."