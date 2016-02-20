This week in the US

HERCULES, CALIF. — Police said they have stepped up patrols and are considering putting cameras to try to catch whoever is spreading thousands of thumbtacks across a Northern California dog park.

KNTV reported dog owners have picked up between 3,000 and 5,000 tacks from the Ohlone Dog Park and a nearby creek in Hercules over the past three weeks and handed them over to police.

Dog owners said they clear one area of tacks only to come back the next day and find more tacks strewn in the same place.

Anthony Hayes brings his dog to the park and said people have even found thumb tacks in the water bowls.

Hercules Police have posted notices alerting people to be cautious and asking anyone who may have information to call them.

TOLEDO, OHIO — A computer glitch led to a brief price war between two gas stations in northwest Ohio, allowing some drivers to fill their tanks for pennies per gallon.

WTOL-TV reported that a computer malfunction dropped prices at one north Toledo gas station, and another across the street lowered its prices to stay competitive early Sunday.

Customer Taylor Kline told the station he filled his empty tank for just 26 cents. The extra-low pricing lasted at least three hours before returning to normal.

Ohio's average price for a gallon of regular gas was $1.55 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from $2.29 a year ago.

The national average Monday for regular gas was $1.70.

PITTSBURGH — Authorities said a Pittsburgh woman jailed in four recent store robberies told police she needed money for dog food and kitty litter.

Police said 28-year-old Melissa Santoro netted less than $300 in the heists.

Police said a clerk at a Sunoco gas station robbed last month and again days later recognized Santoro when she came in to buy cigarettes. Police said she denied robbing the station. She also denied robbing a Pittsburgh Rite Aid last month and Jet's Pizza in neighboring Dormont.

But police said after taking a lie detector test, Santoro confessed to all four robberies.

She told them a gun she carried was plastic, and she needed money for her pets and to help her mother.

She was jailed and doesn't have an attorney.

BOSTON — The city of Boston is trying to rid the streets of unsightly cigarette butts by placing special receptacles in high traffic areas that will allow smokers to vote on a simple question.

The butt receptacles, with two disposal holes each, will be placed in seven areas of the city.

Each is decorated with a question that has two possible answers.

For example, one butt receptacle asks smokers: "Which superpower would you want?" Smokers can deposit their butts in an opening for "Flight" or for "Invisibility."

The receptacles, which are costing the city about $3,000, are part of the Neat Streets program. They will be installed later this month and residents are encouraged to tweet their own suggestions for questions at #NeatStreetsBos.