Where Lady Gaga and Momence meet

Lady Gaga dedicated her <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fGBZhsa4VU" target="_blank">Grammy Awards performance</a> to the late David Bowie with a robotic keyboard. And it was a 2011 Momence High School graduate who helped design it.

Andrew Siwicki was 35 feet away from the stage as Gaga performed, making sure his three robots that swayed the six-time Grammy Award winner's keyboard continued to work.

Siwicki, a field service engineer at ABB Inc. in Michigan, worked directly with Gaga and her crew to choreograph the robots' movements according to a time code. The 23-year-old joined the project after andyRobot purchased three of his employer's robots.

Gaga's performance was the longest 30 seconds of Siwicki's life. After all, he spent three weeks collaborating with andyRobot to make the keyboard instead of a light show.

"Those artists are programmed to be innovative and think differently," Siwicki said. "They don't think like the rest of us. Lady Gaga wanted that keyboard and it was a hit."

Watching from Momence, Siwicki's parents, Joyce and Mark, were awestruck by their son's accomplishment.

"We didn't breathe until that segment was over," Joyce said. "We gave each other a fistbump when it was over. I have to say, Andrew wasn't as starstruck as I would have been."

Before the Grammys, Siwicki coordinated a robotic performance with Free Lusion, a dance company that appeared on "America's Got Talent" in New York City. It was his first time venturing into the entertainment industry, considering he is a paint specialist at an automotive engineering firm.

Nonetheless, his robotics career goes all the way back to Kankakee County. Growing up around his parents' nursery in Momence, Siwicki learned early on that hard work pays off. At the same time, he started working on cars.

"A part of his success results from the fact that he spent his summer months on the nursery," Mark said. "He worked every day when he wasn't at school. I think that work ethic is imperative to his success."

While attending Momence High School, Siwicki participated in the Kankakee County Career Center's school-to-work program, which landed him a job as an electrician. He also took classes at Kankakee Community College.

Siwicki went on to Illinois State University to study renewable energy and engineering technology. That's where he instantly fell in love with robotics after seeing the school's ABB robotics lab.

"The school-to-work program really opened my eyes to venturing out and doing bigger things," Siwicki said. "Now, I'm applying myself the best way I can. I'm teaching myself and doing my best to learn about technology. I'm learning how to hold myself professionally when I come across people like Gaga."

Gaga left quite an impression on Siwicki, who already was a fan.

"We wanted to create an expression of not only David Bowie's magic, but also to show that there is magic that can be made with technology," Gaga said in an Intel video. "The idea with this performance is to create something that feels as otherworldly as the most beautiful mountaintop in the world."

Siwicki couldn't find the words to describe how incredible it was to contribute to Gaga's tribute to Bowie. But, being at the Grammys has him looking onward and upward. He is working on a "top secret" project that he called a "product show type of deal."

"I want to keep moving forward while I have the momentum and prove to everyone that I can do stuff like the Grammys," he said. "Sometimes, it doesn't matter where you're from; it's about how you apply yourself."