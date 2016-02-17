Bourbonnais woman recovering in Milwaukee hospital following kidney transplant

Colleen Ford's life — including years in a local orphanage and an apparent life sentence of daily dialysis — finally has begun a new chapter. The Bourbonnais woman ended six years of waiting for a kidney transplant, with a successful surgery late Monday night.

She was in recovery Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, when her husband, Greg, offered an update on the procedure.

"She got a call at 10:45 [a.m.] Monday. They thought they had a match," he explained. "I was at work, out of state, so a friend Jeff Otter [of Bourbonnais] picked her up and I met them in Monee. We got there about 1:30 [p.m.], and they did more testing.

"About 7 p.m., they confirmed that the kidney was a match. It was like a surreal moment for us. By 8, she was prepped for surgery. By the time she was in post-op, they confirmed that the kidney was creating urine. It was working."

Colleen, who grew up at the former Alfred Fortin Villa Center in Bourbonnais, is 61. She discovered as a young woman that she was born with only one kidney. And that one began to fail in her 50s.

"She's had some bad moments: Her heart has stopped and she required CPR to still be with us," Greg said. "And the home dialysis isn't easy. She can't walk more than 100 feet or so. It's really hard to be away from the house: We have to take so much equipment with us."

It's obviously hard for Greg to put those kinds of comments into past tense. They have explored so many avenues, trying to find this transplant.

"All we know is that this is from a cadaver, a young child who died at the children's hospital next door," he said. "The first thing I want to do is thank that family. They are anonymous, but I wish I could thank them. That's a difficult decision to make in that kind of crisis."

Greg said Colleen also would want to thank their extended church family at River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bradley for all of the moral, spiritual and physical support the Fords have received.

"We're going to be here another seven days while they adjust the anti-rejection drugs she's going to be taking. One of the sad facts is that those drugs are hard on the kidneys," he said. "After we go home, we'll start a routine of two or three visits back here every week, until they know exactly how the drugs are doing."

After that commuting experience, the Fords are looking forward to some more serious travel.

"We've never been able to fly anywhere or take a cruise. We'd just have to bring so many supplies with us, it wasn't really possible. But it's not just big trips ... eventually, she's going to have the stamina and we can do little things like take a walk at the [Kankakee River] State Park."