Herscher grad returns for concert

Dennis Tobenski was a fourth-grader from Irwin when he was introduced to the viola at Herscher Grade School. It marked the beginning of a love affair with classical music, a relationship that will be updated this week when he performs Friday at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Now 33 and a resident of New York City, Tobenski will be celebrating the launch of his debut album "And He'll Be Mine." It's his original musical score that makes music out of the works of Scottish romantic poet Robert Burns.

"There will be a bit of nerves, coming home like this," he said. "The people who know me know what they'll get, but I'll be looking for the reactions of the people who have never heard my works. I would describe myself as a modern [Franz] Schubert. But you need to hear it to know what I mean."

Tobenski will be joined by longtime friend, pianist Marc Peloquin. The two-man performance will involve songs from the audience, as well as some conversation about how the music was conceived.

"It's a big part of the program ... I talk to the audience about what they're going to hear and why it means something to me," he explained.

The album was set for release Monday, by Perfect Enemy Records, on iTunes, CDBaby and Amazon. It's a collection of original works, offering 19 previously­ unrecorded songs by four other composers, as well as seven songs by Tobenski.

"I guess this all started back in Herscher. I started with [music teacher] Katrina Cessna. She's still there. And I was in choir and orchestra, and the show choir. I was never in study hall. I was one of those kids who was always in the music rooms," the 2000 graduate said.

"My family [including parents Denny and Janice] are still mostly around the Herscher-Irwin area, so I get back here quite a bit. But this is going to be a quick trip. I'm going to [Illinois State University] Wednesday and Thursday, then to Kankakee and back to New York by Sunday."

The ISU visit will mark another reunion and performance for the Redbird grad. He and Peloquin also will offer a series of lectures to students in the College of Fine Arts. He received his Bacherlor of Music degree in Vocal Performance and Music Theory and Composition in 2004. He then moved to New York, not to get involved with musical theater, but to pursue his interest in classical music.

In 2009, he earned his master's degree in Music from the College of the City of New York, where he studied with Pulitzer Prize-­winning composer David Del Tredici. He now is an active tenor, and as a composer of acoustic new music, his work has been described as "distinctive and engaging," "sensitive, deeply personal, and unabashedly tonal."

He gained recognition for a composition called "Only Air," a 20-­minute work for high voice and orchestra. It memorializes the gay teenagers who have taken their lives as a reaction to bullying and a lack of acceptance for their lifestyle. It was selected for performance of the ISU Symphony Orchestra.

With the release of his first album, Tobenski has no plans for resting on his laurels. He noted that he and Peloquin now are contemplating the release of five subsequent albums, over the next five or six years.

"I'm also ready to begin composition of my first opera," he noted, adding that he is working with established playwright Barbara Grecki on that project for The Secret Opera, based in New York City.

The concert will start at 7 p.m., at the Asbury church, at 196 S. Harrison Ave. A $10 donation is the suggested ticket price.