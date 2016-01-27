Community Calendar: Jan. 27, 2016

Thursday, Jan. 28

Soul Collection Book Discussion, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Monthly book discussion group focusing on African-American authors and themes. January's book selection is "Jimmie Lee and James: Two Lives, Two Deaths and the Movement that Changed America" by Steve Fiffer and Adar Cohen.

Essential Oils 101. Free program on essential oils, Bradley Public Library, 7 p.m. What are essential oils? Where do they come from? Are all essential oils the same? How do I use them? These are just a few questions that will be discussed in this free class introducing participants to essential oils.

Friday, Jan. 29

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. For children and parents or guardians. Enjoy a story, gaming and an interesting project.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Ichi Anime Worx, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. Gathering for individuals interested in animation. View animated features, along with light snacks.

Lego Building, Limestone Public Library, 1 to 2 p.m., limestonelibrary.org or 815-939-1696. Use the library's blocks to create lots of fun. For children in kindergarten through grade 5.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

POWER and OUTRAGE meeting, 5:30 p.m., Paul's Place Restaurant, 500 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. Protecting Our Water Environment and River, NFP, dedicated to protecting the Kankakee River Watershed, and OUTRAGE of Kankakee County, dedicated to citizen involvement in local issues, meets first Tuesday of each month. Discussing local issues including the Kankakee County Board, elections and the Bourbonnais Township Park District. Information at facebook.com/outragekankakeecounty or 815-258-2758.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Riverside Medical Center, rooms A and B, Kankakee. 815-685-4103. 10 to 11 a.m., first Wednesday of each month. Open to Parkinson's patients and family members.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee, 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m., a 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Feb. 4

"A New Birth of Freedom: Abraham Lincoln's Abiding Call," Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St., 815-432-4544, 6:30 p.m., free. Presenter Kevin Wood, dressed as Mr. Lincoln, gives a first-hand account from one of the Civil War period's greatest leaders, including speeches, writings and some surprising and interesting perspectives.

Key City Toastmasters Monthly Meeting, The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets every first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-935-1482 or czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, Feb. 5

No first Friday Taize Prayer at Maternity BVM Church in February. Lent Taize Prayer will be held on the Fridays of Lent beginning at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12. More information at mbvmchurch.org or 815-933-8285.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. For children and parents or guardians. Enjoy a story, gaming and an interesting project.

Feed Friday at Kankakee Public Library each Friday in February, fourth-floor gallery. Handcrafted food available for purchase 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information at lions-online.org or 815-939-4564.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Souper Bowl, homemade soup in warm, comfortable setting. Free, free-will offering accepted. First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington, fumcwilm.com. Choose from three different soups, chicken, Italian sausage with tortellini and potato and ham. Bread, drink and dessert also available. Funds go to better equip disaster response team, the same team that distributed hundreds of meals daily to tornado victims and rescue workers.

Ichi Anime Worx, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. Gathering for individuals interested in animation. View animated features, along with light snacks.

Lego Building, Limestone Public Library, 1 to 2 p.m., limestonelibrary.org or 815-939-1696. Use the library's blocks to create lots of fun. For children in kindergarten through grade 5.

Sunday, Feb. 7

The Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Dennis Swan's photography display on exhibit among other museum exhibits including updated display of early Iroquois County photographs. 815-432-2215 or iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee, 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m., a 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Time of Prayer — Mary's Way of the Cross, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. 9 a.m. to noon. 815-935-0800. Let the silence and atmosphere of peace bring you to a deeper place within yourself. Presented by Sister Mary Stella Schellenberger.

Friday, Feb. 12

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. For children and parents or guardians. Enjoy a story, gaming and an interesting project.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Ichi Anime Worx, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. Gathering for individuals interested in animation. View animated features, along with light snacks.

Heart Art, Limestone Township Library, limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696, free, registration requested so enough supplies can be provided. Children in kindergarten and older make various objects using hearts. All supplies included.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Stompin' with the Dinosaurs, reading night, crafts and learn to dance like dinosaurs. Program for children in preschool through grade 2. Register at 815-939-1696.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Key City Toastmasters Monthly Meeting, The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets every first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-935-1482 or czetta1@sbcglobal.net.