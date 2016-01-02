Larry Williams, Kankakee's tourism director, dead at 54

Larry Willams, the face of tourism in Kankakee County for the past seven years, died Friday night in his Kankakee Riverview home.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. Friday, said Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner. The cause of death was not released.

Executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau since 2008, Williams was a tireless promoter of the Kankakee River valley region and his work led to the bureau receiving numerous state awards for its efforts.

Williams was the first and only black executive director of the 48 convention and visitors bureaus throughout the state, said Khamseo Nelson, a staff member with the visitors bureau.

Board president Hollice Clark called Williams "Mr. Kankakee County."

"This is not only a large loss for the tourism board, but for the entire area as well. I credit Larry with taking this agency to the next level. This is going to be a loss that will be felt for a long time," Clark said. "Larry was doing some great things for our community."

Clark said a nationwide search will be conducted to find a new executive director. He hopes to have a new director in place within six to seven months. He expects an interim director to be named within two to three weeks.

"We are going to take our time and do it right," Clark said.

Former colleagues remembered Williams as well.

"Larry brought a fresh perspective and he helped us appreciate the assets we have here," said former visitors bureau board member Lisa Wogan. "He was always so passionate about this work. This was not a 9-to-5 job for him.

"He saw all the possibilities for what our community could be," Wogan said.

Former tourism board president Rob Rodewald said Williams never put himself before the organization.

"He only had the best for Kankakee County in mind. There is no question that Larry Williams will be missed," Rodewald said.

Born and raised on a tobacco farm in Murfreesboro, N.C., Williams didn't get to the Kankakee region until 2003 when he accepted a sales manager position with the CVB. In 2008, he became the organization's executive director.

As leader of the four-member CVB staff, Williams was responsible for developing ideas for boosting tourism to Kankakee County, particularly through new ideas, such as the barn quilt tours, and for existing events like Chicago Bears training camp in Bourbonnais.

Williams and his staff were honored on many occasions by the Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards. At the 2012 Governor's Conference on Tourism, the CVB's 2011 Heritage Marketing Campaign won for Best Tourism Marketing Campaign.

The Heritage campaign, a glossy newspaper insert, focused on the weeklong Juneteenth Celebration commemorating the freedom of African-Americans.

The CVB also won two Governor's awards in 2014 and 2015.

"It seemed that the CVB had really turned the corner," said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore. "He was doing a lot of things and not just with the Bears camp."

Momence Mayor Mick Porter said Williams was recently in Momence during a Christmas gathering and was his usual optimistic self and was talking of ideas to promote the eastern Kankakee County community.

"He was always looking for ways to help us promote tourism. He was talking about [beautification] grants that are available. He always told me that Momence had so much potential and that was always looking for ways that tourism could help," Porter said.

"This is such a loss. It's going to take quite a search to find someone like him. He cared so much about this county."