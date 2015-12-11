American middle class is losing ground

The U.S.'s economic backbone — the middle class — is shrinking and for the first time in more than 40 years, it is no longer home to the nation's majority.

The percentage that now makes up the middle class, according to data from the Pew Research Center, dipped just below 50 percent. The middle class is defined as a family of three with annual earnings ranging from $42,000 to $126,000.

According to 2014 U.S. Census data, Kankakee County households had a median income of $58,378.

Of that data, just more than 36 percent of all three-member households had median incomes ranging between $50,000 and $100,000.

Iroquois County had a 2014 median income of $47,184 and Will County, $76,142. Nearly 34 percent of Will residents fell between the $50,000 to $100,000 group; 32 percent did in Iroquois.

Regarding national income tier figures, the lower and lower-middle classes grew from 27 percent in 1971 to 29 percent in 2015.

On the flipside, the upper middle and the upper-high classes grew from 14 percent of U.S. households in 1971 to 21 percent in 2015.

By contrast, the middle class dropped from 61 percent in 1971 to just less than 50 percent this year.

"I don't think it is anything we should be worried about," said Scott Winship, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute. "More important than how many people are in certain income ranges, is whether people are moving up."

The decline of the middle class has been accompanied by growing inequality, as a growing share of the nation's income has been captured by those at the top. Nearly half of the nation's aggregate income went to upper-income households in 2014, the report noted, up from 29 percent in 1970.

Meanwhile, those in the middle earned 43 percent of the nation's income in 2014, down from 62 percent in 1970.