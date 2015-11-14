$500K worth of knockoff jerseys leads to arrest

A man in Bradley was arrested on Thursday for allegedly peddling fake sports jerseys worth nearly $500,000. The unusual bust followed an investigation by both a private investigator hired by pro leagues, as well as the Department of Homeland Security.

Todd A. Stickel, owner of Rolling Video Games of Illinois, was arrested at his home in the 1300 block of Argyle Lane South. Police said they found 2,700 jerseys estimated at close to $500,000.

A Department of Homeland Security agent contacted officials after a package containing 58 jerseys was intercepted. The knockoff jerseys were made outside the U.S., tacking on additional state and federal trademark law violations.

Stickel apparently had been warned by U.S. Customs officials to stop selling the jerseys on at least two occasions. They said he has been selling the jerseys for several years.

Stickel told police he paid $42 per jersey. Authentic jerseys cost anywhere between $100 and $130.

Stickel started his Rolling Video Games in 2012. Customers rent a trailer full of video games for all occasions. Authorities found jerseys and a sign advertising jerseys in his business truck.

Selling knockoff jerseys is risky business. In 2014, a Rhode Island man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for trying to sell $1 million in fake jerseys and other apparel. There are more than 21,000 customs officers searching for counterfeit products coming into the U.S. every day.

• U.S. seizures of counterfeit goods fell by 30 percent last fiscal year, to $1.23 billion.

• China, Hong Kong and Canada ranked as the top three sources of counterfeit and pirated goods. Together, China and Hong Kong produced 88 percent of the counterfeit and pirated goods seized last fiscal year. The Canadian goods consisted principally of consumer electronics and pharmaceuticals.

• Nearly half of all apparel counterfeits bear sports-team logos.

<em>Source: The Arizona Republic</em>