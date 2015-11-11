The changing faces of war

<strong>Prestina McNickles</strong>

Prestina McNickles enlisted in the U.S. Army right after high school in 2000. “I wasn't ready for college. I needed some discipline,” McNickles said. She was in the “chow hall” at Fort Bragg on 9/11. We watched the planes hitting the Twin Towers, and we immediately went “on lockdown” with guard duty on a 24-hour, seven-day-a- week rotation. “We were on three-hour recall for the next two years. We had to stay within three hours of the base, and be ready to deploy anywhere in the world on 18 hours notice. We never know where we might go.” McNickles, of Kankakee, served 10 years in the Army and has been a staff sergeant in the Army Reserve for the past five years. Of her service in Iraq in 2003 and 2004 she says, “We spent eight months in the middle of nowhere.” Her homecoming was quiet because she was not allowed to tell anyone she was on her way home. She was home for 19 days when her father passed away. ”I miss the military life now. It gave me life experience. It's a job and it supported my family.”

<strong>John Surprenant</strong>

John Surprenant was in WWII. “There were things I did that I'm not going to talk about. My commander knew about it. I knew about it, and God knew about it.” After his three brothers enlisted, Surprenant had to wait a year and a half to get in the U.S. Army, and while all four returned from the war, he was the only one injured in combat. His worst day was April 4, 1945, disembarking from his ship for the amphibious landing on the island of Okinawa. “I never learned to swim, and the China Sea was rough, really rough. I was glad to get in the landing craft.” But things would get worse. A month later, he was injured by a grenade. He still bears the scars on the side of his face, but, “If you could walk, you could fight, so they patched me up.” There was no patching up his left arm two weeks after the first wound when an artillery shell left it hanging from his shoulder “by a thread.” He spent the next 2 1/2 years in hospitals.”

<strong>Raymond Clausen</strong>

Raymond Clausen went from Irwin to Korea in June 1951 with the U.S Army 25th Infantry Division. “I was a farmer when I left, and a farmer when I came back.” He liked the food. “The C-rations were good. I gained 20 pounds in boot camp.” He was given a crash course in Japan on how to be a medic, but when he got to Korea the Army needed infantrymen so he was handed a rifle. He says the weather on the Korean Peninsula was a lot like the weather in Illinois. “We didn't see many natives. They'd shell the hell out of us everyday. You can hear an artillery piece coming in, and you dive for cover, but a mortar round you can only hear when it gets there.”

<strong> Ken Brooks</strong>

Ken Brooks was a newlywed when he received his draft notice. He landed in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division, the Big Red One, in March of 1966. He left Vietnam after nine months when he was injured in November 1966 and woke up in the Great Lakes Naval Hospital near North Chicago. Being “in country” in Vietnam and subsequent hospital stays delayed his seeing his oldest daughter until she was nearly 2 years old. He was walking through Union Station in Chicago on crutches when, he says, someone spit on him and called him "a baby killer.” “I have total pride in what we did over there. When you're asked to go, you go. It doesn't make any difference whether you agree with it or not.”

<strong>Steve Brown</strong>

Steve Brown of the 178th Infantry Division of the Illinois National Guard saw combat for the first time on his 25th birthday when the Taliban attacked his base in Afghanistan. “The fight didn't last long, and [then] we had a cake.” Brown served with the National Guard for nine years beginning in June 2001, and he spent a year in Afghanistan.”Our job was to pick fights, and we were attacked quite a bit, but no one in the unit was killed.” He said he really missed holidays with family. “We deployed right before Halloween and missed Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays."

<strong>Larry Musson</strong>

Larry Musson was 20 years old when he went to Vietnam. He spent his 21st birthday in a war zone, as part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Of all the things civilian life offered that was missing in Nam, Musson says he missed ham and cheese sandwiches the most. “You couldn’t beat those,” he said. “Fresh like that from the bakery and deli. Even time spent in the rear, they weren’t available.” When he returned in October 1970, Musson’s family picked him up from O’Hare airport and drove back to Elwood. His homecoming was “uneventful,” he said. Early on, at night, the cars coming down Route 53 “sounded like mortar rounds coming in.”