Are your neighbors really Cubs fans? Maybe not

<em><strong>Editor's note: This graphic, based on Facebook likes, maps the fan base for MLB teams. The darker the color, the more dense the fan base. In the Kankakee Valley, the White Sox hold a slim lead over the Cubs but there are pockets of Cardinal fans even here. Sources: Facebook, New York Times.</strong></em>

If you invited your neighbors over to watch the game tonight, don't be annoyed if they show up wearing a Sox jersey. After all, they are just as likely to be Sox fans as Cubs boosters in this part of the state. Then there is that other group. Small in numbers but stubbornly sticking to their support of the dreaded Cardinals.

It's a phenomenon I've never really understood.

There are Cardinals fans among us, and there are a whole lot more of them than you think.

Fandom is a funny thing. People have allegiances for all sorts of reasons, but I've never understood how someone living so close to Chicago can root for the Redbirds.

Maybe it's the success? Don't know how many World Series titles the Cardinals have won? Ask a Cardinals fan. It's 11, second only to the New York Yankees. Want to know the right way to build a franchise? Be sure to ask about the "Cardinal Way."

Don't get me started on the "Baseball's Best Fans" thing.

Anyway, this is a rivalry like few others in baseball. I've watched it as an outsider in both teams' home stadiums. Cardinals fans flaunt their success, Cubs fans resort to turning Pujols into a frat boy insult. The World Series references all around Busch Stadium are vexing to most other baseball fans. At least the Yankees don't spend half their real estate rubbing your face in it — and we all know they can.

Even so, this year is different. Somehow, this current crop of Cubbies seems to have gotten under the skin of Cardinals fans.

The unexpected success of young Cubs players, particularly Kris Bryant, rankles them for some reason. Many Cardinals fans want to point out their young standout, Randall Grichuk, as a legitimate rookie of the year candidate. He's had a fine year, but Bryant's 99 RBI have been surpassed by just five other rookie players in MLB history (Ted Williams, Dale Alexander, Albert Pujols, Jose Abreu and Hal Trosky). They are no big fans of Kyle Schwarber either and they might need to put up a protective shield in front of the Arch during this series.

It doesn't take long to set off Cubs fans either. If you ask a Cubs fan which Cardinal has overachieved in the postseason, look out. When I proffered that question on my Facebook page early Thursday, I had 50 comments and over 100 names in less than 20 minutes.

When he doesn't have a rooting interest in either team in any series, a friend of mine likes to say: "I'm rooting for chaos."

Looks like he's going to get his wish.

<em>Steve Soucie is a lifelong White Sox fan.</em>