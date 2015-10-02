Rigo's tries to end restaurant drought downtown

Rigo's Cafe, a restaurant on Kankakee's West Court Street for the past three years, will be taking its show on the road and moving into downtown Kankakee within the next several days.

Owner Rigoberto Salgado, 51, of Bourbonnais, will be opening in the location that was most recently known as the Circle Bar & Grill, but best known as the home for the One-Sixty-Four North restaurant.

Salgado said he plans to open the new location no later than Oct. 10, but "if everything works out, I could be there next week."

A 17-year veteran chef at the former Americas Bistro restaurant in the Meadowview Shopping Center, Salgado has been eyeing the downtown restaurant since Circle Bar closed a few months ago.

He recently signed a three-year lease. Salgado has been leasing his current site.

He said the new location will allow him to expand his menu and increase the number of customers he can serve for his growing business. His current location offers seating for 40, but the new site will increase his capacity to 100.

He will serve his many well-known Italian and French dishes, as well as fish, black angus and roasted duck.

Rigo and his family will be the fourth group to try and make the North Schuyler Avenue spot click. So, what makes him different?

"The previous people didn't pay enough attention to the place. You have to be here. People want to see you. This place is beautiful," he said. "I know a lot of my customers are very excited about me making this move. I'm ready. It's the right time to move into a bigger place."

The location will be open seven days per week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

His eight member staff will grow to 16, he said.

• • •

A significant part of the <strong>Momence</strong> landscape will soon change and while it was inevitable, it certainly doesn't make it any less sad.

<strong>St. Patrick's Academy</strong>, opened in 1906 as a coed grade school and an all-girls' high school, will be only a memory as the parish board approved a contract last week to have the four-story, 50,000-square-foot building demolished.

The building has not been used as a school since the end of the 2009-10 school year.

On the sale block for about two years, the listing didn't bring forth a buyer.

Owned by the <strong>Diocese of Joliet</strong>, the 28-classroom school was being marketed as not only a school, but as a office building or even apartments.

<strong>Gene Rademacher</strong>, a member of the church committee, said the parish is waiting on final approval from the diocese, but said he expects the demolition process to begin before year's end.

"We know this is going to be hard for people, but for the good of the parish this has to happen," he said. Rademacher said the parish continues to maintain the school as best it can.

"We did try to sell it, but we were unsuccessful. The cost of maintaining this building is steep," he said. <strong>Lee Farms Excavating of Onarga</strong> will complete the demolition.

<strong>Marilyn Peterson</strong>, a church committee member, said the gymnasium, church grotto and the house on that property will remain.

The school is only used for the church's religious education program. Peterson said that likely will be moved into the church basement.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

<strong>Cresco Labs</strong>, the developer of the Kankakee-based <strong>medical marijuana growing facility</strong>, recently launched a $1 million marketing campaign to jumpstart the industry even though there is a ban on advertising pot directly to consumers, according to published reports.

The ads feature health related images such as swimmers and a jogger with messages such as "Welcome to a state of relief. Medical cannabis. Now growing in Illinois." The ads feature the company's logo and refer people to its website.

The lab has plans to open three growing sites. In addition to Kankakee, it also has a site set for Joliet.

Cresco plans to take its campaign to print media, radio, billboards, social media and notices in health publications.

<strong>Cresco president Rob Sampson</strong> said, "This outreach campaign is about educating patients and doctors that there are new forms of medical relief in Illinois and directing them to our website to use as a portal for applying."

He said educating the public, whether by them or anyone else, "is clearly with the state's guidelines."

The ag department may not be in agreement.

The department is "evaluating enforcement options." Those option may include fines.