ONU, GSU see record high enrollment

Two area universities are enjoying an uptick in enrollment this fall. Both Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and Governors State University in University Park reported enrollment gains this week.

ONU said it has its highest enrollment in the school's 108-year history, including the largest-ever senior class and a record number of students living on campus in Bourbonnais, according to a news release.

"At a time when many universities are experiencing significant decreases in enrollment, Olivet continues to attract quality students from around the nation and the world," said Susan Wolff, dean of undergraduate enrollment in a statement. "Interest in the university remains high from students and families who value the distinctive blend of quality academics and career preparation in a Christian setting."

ONU's enrollment is at 4,916 for this year, including 1,390 who are listed as new or transfer students. There are 2,900 undergrads, 2,358 living on campus. The senior class is at 756.

Walter "Woody" Webb, Olivet's vice president for student development, said students are more interested than ever in living on campus at Olivet.

"Students appreciate that the Olivet experience extends beyond the classroom and into the entire campus community, where resident directors and advisors, mentors and coaches are dedicated to helping students develop throughout their college careers," he said.

GSU's full-time equivalent enrollment is the highest in its history at 3,920 students, showing a 5.4 percent increase during the past year. Its headcount overall, including part-time students, also is at a high-water mark of 5,938.

Included in GSU's report showed full-time undergraduate enrollment is up 9 percent throughout the previous fall, male minority enrollment is up 15 percent and total school enrollment increased by 2.8 percent, including graduate students, compared to the fall of 2014.

The fall semester of 2014 was the first year GSU offered undergraduate courses at all levels. It previously only admitted juniors, seniors and graduate-level students.