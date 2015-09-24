Don't get spoofed in phone scam

When Allers Aluminum Products, of Kankakee, got a phone call claiming the company's electric would be cut off, it certainly raised alarm. Commonwealth Edison's name and number even appeared on the caller ID.

But, when Rich Allers, the company's owner, returned the call he spoke to a real ComEd customer service representative who told him the call was part of a widespread scam.

The tactic is called "phone spoofing," which allows scam artists to replicate caller IDs using telephone technology, said Krissy Posey, ComEd spokeswoman. Nicor Gas customers also are being targeted by the scam.

"These scam artists are getting more and more clever," Posey said. "We're serious about cracking down on this so our customers don't fell prey to it."

Allers checked his records and found his company was completely up to date on the bill. The customer service representative confirmed it.

"Apparently, I'm not the first," Allers said.

Nationally, there has been an uptick in the number of reported scams, according to ComEd. The telephone is the most common method of contact, but there also are scam artists who will pose as utility workers in fake company uniforms and show up door-to-door demanding payment.

Many scam artists will ask for payment through a prepaid credit card or gift card, which cannot be tracked to the source. Allers said he was asked to purchase a gift card to pay the bill and to do so immediately or his electric would be shut off.

"I went immediately to thinking it was a scam," Allers said.

Representatives from utility companies always carry proper identification and never ask customers for cash, personal identification numbers or personal financial information, Posey said. Anyone who is in arrears with a utility company will always get notification in the mail first.

"Raising awareness of possible scams is one way we aim to protect our customers and their personal information from fraudsters and identity theft," said Larry Szumski, ComEd vice president of customer relations. "We urge our customers to contact their utility or the police if there is any doubt a caller or worker is genuine."