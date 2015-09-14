Bradley karate school honors 3

Jim Johnson, of Bourbonnais, is a diesel mechanic. Christy Cooper, of Clifton, teaches at Kankakee Community College. Steve Lemner, of Bradley, is a surgical technician at Riverside Medical Center.

They have those traditional identities. They also have "moo do shim gung."

That's the expression for a special spirit that comes from their years of involvement with karate as practiced in the U.S. Soo Bahk Do Moo Duk Kwan Federation. They recently have been honored with new designations of their black belt status, Johnson earned sixth degree standing. Cooper, who has run the Central Soo Bahk Do karate school in Clifton for 10 years, rated sixth degree status as well.

And Lemner, who started teaching karate in the basement of the Kankakee YMCA in 1984, rated the rare seventh degree status. He has since gone on to run his own studio: Lemners' Soo Bahk Do, now located at 485 W. Broadway St., in Bradley. And that was the site for his presentation and a special reunion.

Russ Hanke, 75, of Wyandotte, Mich., is one of the founders of this school of karate. He has been Lemner's most influential instructor. And, as the head of the Soo Bahk Do College, he made time to travel to Bradley for the ceremonies. He also made time to talk to the studio filled with students — from six to middle-aged.

This particular karate discipline comes from Korea and, of course, involves an emphasis on mental and spiritual commitment, beyond the physical moves.

"The practice has changed my life," Johnson said. "It humbled me greatly."

"I wouldn't be who I am today, without it," Cooper said. "I love my parents, but it's like I have a second father [in Lemner]."

"That goes even farther," Hanke said. "I feel like she is my grandchild."

That bond is forged during the eight-day test that establishes a student's readiness for the next level of black belt standing. These sessions have been known to go 20 hours per day. They require physical and mental endurance, as well as an element of teamwork among the students.

"You're pushed beyond your normal limits by Day 3," Lemner said. "It's quite an experience. I think it tends to rank as one of the happiest and hardest memories in your life." He added that he chose this path because the Soo Bahk Do discipline had "authenticity, a traceable historic lineage."

Cooper described her connection in a more personal way.

"It just becomes part of how you live your life, how you treat others," she said. "After awhile, it just seems natural to want to share it. I guess that's why I wanted my own studio. I usually have around 40 students. I can't see myself ever giving that up."

She will have to wait awhile, though for the next step on the black belt hierarchy. She won't be eligible again for another 11 years.