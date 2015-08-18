John R. Tate Advocacy Center closes as funding dries up

After about 30 years, the John R. Tate Advocacy Center closed earlier this month with little fanfare, but for the discernible sigh of those who believed in its mission of providing support for low-income folks weaving their way through the court system, many of them victims.

"It wasn't just an agency about helping poor people," noted Lynn Tate-Harrell, the daughter of the late John R. Tate. "It meant a lot of things to a lot of people.

"There were lots of triumphs."

The center kept on eye on court cases on behalf of victims of violent crimes, and it offered free mediation for couples in divorce cases, as well as court-mandated parenting classes and homelessness prevention.

"It is a terrible loss, for the community and the people it helps and serves," Kankakee County State's Attorney Jamie Boyd said. "My office, and many others, support the great work they did for everyone.

"This was a vital agency. We will realize the full impact of how much the center helped so many in the coming months."

The center was unable to recoup funding it lost when the city of Kankakee stopped financing $80,000 of it in 2013. This year, the center's budget was $200,000.

At the time, Kankakee asked to move oversight of the group to the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office, which also incurred deep budget cuts in the last five years.

Tate board member Jim Rowe said 90 percent of those receiving agency assistance were from the city of Kankakee.

"We were still able to maintain service areas, but it was just too much," Rowe said. "The real important part of the victim advocacy was helping victims or their family members or children. Many of these people have to work. It is hard for them to take or get time off. The advocacy workers were able to keep victims updated.

"It is going to be a loss."

Nick Allen, the former executive director of the United Way, said the state's budget impasse may cause more agencies to close as grants dry up and funding is delayed. United Way provided some funding for the center — $25,000 in 2014 and $20,000 in 2013.

"We are seeing more of this when it comes to social services," Allen said. "If there is no change in the state's budget trouble, other agencies might have to close."

While the Tate Center isn't the only option available to low-income victims, its closing may signal tougher times to come.

"Social agencies need to work together to support one another. The closing of an agency today could happen to another one tomorrow," Tate-Harrell said.

"We are thankful to anyone who volunteered or assisted those in need. I thank you myself, my family and my mother."