Flooding can't hold Derby anglers back

Twice plagued by near-record river flooding, the 32nd annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby still entered its final two days ahead of last year in the value and number of tagged fish caught.

Registrations and numbers of fishermen have dropped from last year, contrary to an erroneous report published in The Daily Journal earlier Saturday.

Registrations totaled 258 going into the weekend, with family registrations taking the total number of anglers represented to 582. That compares to 329 registrations and 729 individuals last year.

Seven tagged prize fish valued at a total of $4,000 had been caught through Thursday this year, compared to six caught fish last year. It also had topped the 2014 derby by Thursday, with seven winners and $4,000 in prizes compared to six worth $3,600 for the complete derby last year.

Tim Humberg, of Braceville, caught this year's seventh tagged fish Thursday — a northern pike forth $500 and sponsored by First Trust Bank of Kankakee and Bourbonnais.

The pike's weight wasn't reported, but it also may make Humberg eligible for one of three northern class prizes on the Derby Big Board because, as of Thursday, the only northern on the board was Jeff Dummer's 3 pound, 10 ouncer.

The river remains closed to boating and other activities on or in it by order of the Department of Natural Resources. Caution is urged even in bank fishing, as the river remains swift and the shore areas can be dangerously slick with mud.

Today is Kids Corkin' Day in Dollar Day competition, with $100 each to be awarded by the Kankakee Sportsmen's Club to one boy and one girl for the top fish of any species other than rough fish or catfish.

None of the 10 tagged $100 fish released in Bird Park quarry, sponsored by United Disposal specifically for youth 15 and younger have been caught. Similar to the river, water level in the quarry also is unusually high, but the fishing docks on the south end were accessible Thursday, although the access ramp had a couple inches of water over it.

In addition to about 90 tagged fish remaining uncaught, there's also room to win on the Big Board.

For example, only two crappie had been registered through Thursday, both half-pounders, and the walleye board was led by Mike Dickey, of Bourbonnais, with a 1 pound, 12 ouncer.

Other top fish through Thursday were:

• Channel Catfish — Bill Osborne, of Braidwood, 11 lbs. 10 oz.

• Large Mouth Bass — Phil Scrivens, of Peotone, 5 lbs.

• Northern Pike — Jeff Dummer, of Kankakee, 3 lbs. 12 oz.

• Rock Bass — Tom Palhegyi and Robert Titta, of Kankakee, 1 lb

• Rough Fish — Frank Rink, of Bolingbrook, 14 lbs. 10 oz.

• Small Mouth Bass — Rick Labuda, of Kankakee, 3 lbs. 4 oz.