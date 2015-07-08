It's time for the Derby, and $170,000 in prizes

After a two-week delay because of flooding and the closing of the river by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the 32nd annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby will get underway on Friday and continue through July 19.

That's assuming no further and sudden interference from Mother Nature or global warming or whatever made June the wettest on record in Illinois.

DNR fisheries biologists and members of the derby-sponsoring Northern Illinois Anglers Association met at the Bird Park boat launch in Kankakee this morning to gather fish by electro-shocking, then to tag and release about 100 prize fish from the Indiana state line to Wilmington.

This year's prize fish will have red tags. With tagged fish and Big Board awards, the total prize potential is about $170,000.

The grand prize again is a boat, motor and trailer sponsored by Local 176 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Electrical Contractors Association.

The Daily Journal sponsors five tagged fish worth $1,000 each and one for $500.

Other major sponsors are Coca-Cola and radio stations WVLI, WFAV, WIVR and WYUR.

Volkmann's Diamonds is again sponsoring "Diamond Lil" worth $2,500 in diamond jewelry. Heritage FS and the Kankakee County Visitors Bureau are each sponsoring $1,000 fish. Koehler Chiropractic has two fish each for $1,000 in services.

Among $500 fish, 46 are for cash prizes and 30 for $500 worth of merchandise or services.

Five fish worth $100 each will be placed in Bird Park Quarry only for anglers age 15 and younger.

Derby Dollar Days offers $100 prizes for the top fish in daily categories and the Derby Big Board offers prizes to 24 first, second and third place winners in eight categories of fish.