2-car crash sends seven to Kankakee hospitals

A two-car crash on U.S. 45/52 in northern Kankakee County resulted in seven people being taken to Kankakee's two hospitals Friday night.

Manteno Fire Department was called out at 10:30 p.m. for the accident that happened at U.S. 45/52 and 11000N Road.

There is no report on what injuries the passengers may have suffered.

Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said the initial call was for a single vehicle with four occupants. That changed when they arrived on scene and found a second vehicle was involved. A call was put in for added manpower from area agencies.

Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, O'Brien said. He said that when they got to the scene, bystanders had started helping the injured.

"It was nice they were trying to help," O'Brien said. "There were a lot of good people out there."

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

A source on scene said it is believed the cars collided head-on.

Emergency personnel from Grant Park, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manhattan, Peotone, Frankfort, Wilmington, Momence and Riverside EMS were called to help treat and transport the victims.