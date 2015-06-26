Community Calendar: June 27, 2015

<strong>SATURDAY-SUNDAY</strong>

NRA Youth Sports Camp, $150 per student, proceeds go to the camp, ages 10-17, at Illinois State Rifle Association Range, 1589 N. Warner Bridge Road, Bonfield. Overnight camping on range property, six meals provided, several shooting-skill activities, Olympics-style games. All instructors are NRA certified. 815-744-5487, saferusanfp.org.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County HCE Rummage Sale</strong>, University of Illinois Extension, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. 815-472-6826. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>Flea Market on Second Street in Manteno</strong> from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring vintage, antiques and collectables. Runs now through August, seeking vendors. For information, call Sincerely, Salli's at 708­-715­-4010 or McManiacs at 815-­325-­4333.

<strong>Back to School Physical Fair,</strong> Kankakee Community Health Center, 1777 E. Court St. 877-692-8686. Aunt Martha's Kankakee Community Health Center hosting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., school physicals are required for all students entering kindergarten, sixth or ninth grades. Illinois also requires vaccination against a number of diseases at specified intervals. Aunt Martha's provides services on an income-based sliding fee scale. They accept Medicaid as well as a number of other private and public insurance plans.

<strong>Ichi Anime Worx,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central St., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. This is a get-together for individuals interested in animation.

<strong>KCCSI's Club Boomers Summer Fest</strong>, Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St. 815-933-7883, ext. 222, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by KCCSI senior citizens, yard sale, barbecue for sale and music by a DJ. Bring your lawn chair.

<strong>Farmer's Market Coupon Distribution for senior citizens,</strong> 60 and older who are income-eligible, during Club Boomers Summer Fest. Coupons will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St. Please bring a state ID. For more information, please call 815-933-7883, ext. 222.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

<strong>Deck Art Days, Splash Valley</strong>, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1311. 11 a.m. General admission fees still apply. Bring your sidewalk chalk to the Aquatic Park to showcase your artistic abilities. Children can decorate the pool deck, and prizes will be given to the most creative chalk drawings.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

<strong>Coffee with Kate,</strong> Lori's Diner, 364 E. Court St., Kankakee. 815-939-1983. Join state Rep. Kate Cloonen for coffee and a light discussion, noon to 1 p.m. RSVP requested.

<strong>TUESDAY

Art Awareness for Kids</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 10 a.m. $15. During 10 two-­hour sessions, artist Carra Mau­-Bridges will help kids age 5-8 begin to tackle the question, "What is art?"

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>Thursday

Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>Key City Toastmaster Monthly Meeting,</strong> The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets every first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 N. 4th Ave., Kankakee. Toastmaster is an international organization open to the public dedicated to assisting members to improve communication and leadership skills. For further information, please call 815-935-1482 or czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Key City Singalong</strong>. Free. Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, 815-496-0278. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month, gathering of people who love to sing. Bring your guitar, banjo, harmonica, fiddle, ukulele or tin whistle. Family-friendly event for all ages.

<strong>Friday

Taize Prayer, Maternity BVM Church</strong>, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-933-8285. 7 p.m. Taize Prayer every first Friday of the month at the parish. A simple prayer service of chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral strings and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for the world.

<strong>JULY 3-5

Thee Olde Time Farm Show</strong>, Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, oldetimefarmshow.com, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., adults $5; children 12 and younger $3 when accompanied by an adult; senior citizens 62 and older $3. Learn about early farm life through working sawmill, thresher and steam engines from past century. Dancing tractors perform, kiddie tractor pull, antique tractor pull, garden tractor pull, barrel train rides, Strictly Street Rod Car Show.

<strong>JULY 4</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Fourth of July</strong>, Kankakee Community College, River Road, Kankakee, 815-214-9555. 6:30 p.m. $20 per car load. Activities for the kids, food vendors (or bring your own picnic) and fireworks. Bring a chair and blanket.

<strong>Old Courthouse Museum,</strong> 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. 815-383-4327. 10 a.m. donation, variety of exhibits to view, including original jail cell and courtroom, one-room school, military room and vintage clothing.

<strong>JULY 7</strong>

<strong>Art Awareness for Kids</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 10 a.m. $15. During 10 two-­hour sessions, artist Carra Mau--Bridges will help kids age 5-8 begin to tackle the question, "What is art?"

<strong>JULY 8

Vintage Squadron Breakfast</strong>, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-932-1022. 8 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

<strong>JULY 9</strong>

<strong>Bonfield Historical Society</strong>, Panera Bread, 1694 Illinois 50, Bourbonnais. 815-802-1015. Fundraiser to help Save the Depot in Bonfield, 4 to 8 p.m. Up to 20 percent of your check will be donated to the Bonfield Area Historical Society. Visit Bonfield Area Historical Society on Facebook to print a flier or pick one up at the Bonfield Post Office or Bonfield-area churches.

<strong>Summer Reading</strong>, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>JULY 9-11</strong>

<strong>BBQ FEST,</strong> River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee, $20 general admission, $35 VIP each night, early bird discounts, kids younger than 2 free, 815-939-1311, kvpd.com. Featuring Vanilla Ice and Salt-n-Pepa on July 10, Local H and Puddle of Mudd on July 9 and Ashton Shepherd, Aaron Tippin, Josh Thompson and Craig Wayne Boyd on July 11. Carnival, vendors, food, bags competition and a car, truck and motorcycle show Saturday. Gates open 5 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>JULY 11</strong>

<strong>Ichi Anime Worx</strong>, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central St., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. This is a get together for individuals interested in animation.

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>JULY 13

KCCSI's Club Boomers Horseshoe Casino Trip</strong>, Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St., Suite 207. 815-933-7883, ext. 222. Trip to Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Ind., $28 per person includes round-trip charter bus, buffet and player points. Bus leaves Ultra Foods at 8:15 a.m. sharp. Reservations can be made in person at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Suite 207.

<strong>JULY 14

Art Awareness for Kids,</strong> Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 10 a.m. $15. During 10 two-­hour sessions, artist Carra Mau­-Bridges will help kids age 5-8 begin to tackle the question, "What is art?"

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>Open Book Poetry Night,</strong> Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, 815-496-0278, 7 p.m. An open mic evening of stories and poetry. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is a great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about your local writing community. Open Book is in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>JULY 16

MS Support Group,</strong> Riverside Medical Center Board Room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-933-8594. 7 p.m. MS Support Group in the Board Room on the third Wednesday of every month from 7 to 8 p.m. Call Denise Kirchner at 815-933-8594.

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>JULY 18</strong>

<strong>Ichi Anime Worx,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central St., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. This is a get-together for individuals interested in animation.

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>KVPD River Rocks Summer Concert Series,</strong> River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1311, 7 p.m., free, live music by the Jason Wells Band, a Bluesy-Rock three-man band playing on the Pepsi Stage by the Kankakee River. Bring a blanket or chair and friends. Pull your boat up to the bank. Food and beverage will be sold on site.

<strong>JULY 19</strong>

<strong>St. George SummerFest,</strong> 815-939-1851, 68th annual, on the St. George Parish grounds located at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Boubonnais, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring the family out and enjoy a chicken dinner, along with games, a bounce house and a tractor pull for the kids. There also will be raffles, a country store and Tim the Tune Man.

<strong>JULY 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Area Jaycees meeting</strong>, Beef O' Brady's Family Sports Restaurant, 547 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-791-1364. Monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., social time at 7 p.m. The Jaycees are an internationally-renowned leadership and management training organization geared toward equipping young adults to produce positive change. Open to the public.

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>Art Awareness for Kids,</strong> Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 10 a.m. $15. During 10 two-­hour sessions, artist Carra Mau-­Bridges will help kids age 5-8 begin to tackle the question, "What is Art?"

<strong>JULY 23</strong>

<strong>Summer Reading,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m.

<strong>JULY 25</strong>

<strong>Flea Market on Second Street in Manteno,</strong> 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring vintage, antiques and collectibles. Last Saturday of each month through August, 708-715-4010 or 815-325-4333.

<strong>Ichi Anime Worx,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central St., Pembroke Township. 815-278-0269. 2 p.m. This is a get-together for individuals interested in animation.