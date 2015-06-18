Outdoor music series begins Friday on Main Street

Music will be welcoming locals into downtown Manteno Friday night, as the village showcases its "conveniently charming" lifestyle.

Time's Everything will kickoff the second annual Music in Manteno, a monthly series of free outdoor performances by local musicians, starting at 7 p.m. in front of the Leo Hassett Community Center on Main Street. The band, which plays a variety of genres, will perform for about three hours.

"We are trying to sell our lifestyle here," said Staci Wilken, the village's events coordinator and executive director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. "If you look in Manteno, people are always outside, whether it's on their bikes or golf carts. So, to provide a summer event helps bring the community together."

A variety of downtown businesses look to benefit from the music event. The village also hopes the event will expand its bohemian culture. It developed the event based on festivals in Naperville, Bloomington and Chicago.

"We are really trying to tap into that artistic culture," Wilken said, noting the new downtown mural. "We want to bring more music and art into our community."

Those of age can bring their own alcohol. The village asks alcohol consumers not to bring glass bottles and to drink responsibly. Those who appear to be younger than 21 years old will be carded.

Observers must bring their own blankets and chairs, too. Concessions will be available.

Friday's performance will be sponsored by Manteno Ford and Joel Gesky State Farm. Other musical performances are scheduled for July 17 and Aug. 14.

Music in Manteno is one of several downtown events coordinated by the village and chamber of commerce. Both entities also are offering a monthly movie night in Legacy Park and bimonthly Cruise Night car showcase on Main Street, in addition to the weekly Farmers' Market.

"We are just trying to maintain a high-quality line of events for our residents and all of Kankakee County," Wilken said. "We want to have families come out, have a couple beers, enjoy a night with their kids and have a fun community event."