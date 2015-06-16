Farmers, boaters affected by heavy rains

April showers bring May flowers, and June storms bring immediate floods, buckets, squeegees — and, hopefully, future crops.

After several days of heavy rainfall, the Illinois Department of Conservation closed the Kankakee River on June 13 because of flooding. The river remains closed to boaters.

Joining the area's largest natural water source on Mother Nature's hit list are its neighboring yards and roads. Last week, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department closed a three-mile stretch of North Eagle Island Road because of flooding along the river.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Momence and Iroquois that are scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Estimates showed Momence reaching a 5.4-foot flood stage by this morning. Island Park and houses in River Isle start to flood at 5.5 feet, according to AccuWeather.

Kankakee and Watseka also were under flash flood watches until early this morning.

The rainfall even flooded Kankakee County Emergency Management's Facebook page, which displayed the hourly warnings and watches.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts continue to show more warning signs of flooding. AccuWeather predicts thunderstorms and showers will hit Kankakee Wednesday through Sunday.

Recent flooding is reminiscent of last year's water invasion. High and swift currents led to a 10-day extension in last year's Kankakee River Fishing Derby. This year's derby is scheduled for June 26 through July 5.

Mixed with high temperatures, sizable rainfall presents a high upside for crops. If they are not underwater.

On June 7, heavy storms flooded several farms with about 3½ inches of rain in a two-hour span. Hail also damaged crops near Herscher and Reddick.

"Farmers are waiting for some of those ponds in their fields to go away before they assess the damage," said Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. "Some have had to replant their crops once or twice already."

With corn and soybean prices reaching their low points, the added challenge of managing rain hasn't helped local farmers, Miller added. However, there's room for hope.

"What's not underwater shows a lot of potential," Miller said. "There are still three or four months left for the growing season."