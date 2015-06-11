Atlanta Braves scout holds tryouts at Kankakeee Community College

Some were getting an early taste of what it takes to become a professional ballplayer. Others were holding on to their dreams by the seams.

Amid the final day of Major League Baseball's Amateur Draft, about 40 players ages 15 to 23 occupied Kankakee Community College's baseball field on Wednesday as Atlanta Braves amateur scout Stu Cann, of Bradley, evaluated them. It was a test of fielding, pitching, hitting and running.

"We want the local kids to get an idea of what it takes to be a baseball player," said Cann, who has worked for the Braves for more than 35 years. "We keep the information we gather, and sometimes, we need players for the minor leagues. Some of these kids may get a call."

For high school ballplayers, it was a lesson on how to make a dream come true. Players from Kankakee, Bradley, Momence and Herscher tested their skills.

"Baseball has been my life ever since I could touch a ball," said 17-year-old second baseman Jordyn Long, who will be a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School next year. "Being here means the world to me. You don't get this opportunity every day."

The camp introduced new equipment to high school students. They used official baseballs used by Major League players and wooden bats. Austin Koenig, who just graduated from Kankakee High School, said he hopes that exposure will help prepare him for college ball at Northern Illinois University.

"I really want to work on my game and get better," Koenig said. "Hopefully, this will get me some recognition before I go off to school."

In the bullpen, pitchers TJ Fuller, of Herscher, and Jordan Bishir, of Momence, showed what KCC may have to look forward to next season. They used the camp to introduce themselves to KCC head coach Todd Post.

Post and Todd Reid, head coach of Olivet Nazarene University's baseball team, also scouted local talent for recruiting.

"More than anything, this benefits the kids by putting them in a high-pressure environment," Reid said. "They have to execute in front of scouts and coaches."

For recent college graduates, the tryout was a pitch to get into professional baseball, whether it's with a minor league or an independent team. The draft was on their minds, but being able to fulfill their childhood dreams meant more.

That's what drove Steve Pollakov, who sustained a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament during his final season at the University of Hawaii. The 23-year-old, bilingual catcher threw down to second base at 80 mph, which Cann said meets scouting standards.

"I'm hoping to get a shot at a free agent deal or make it on an independent team," Pollakov said. "I still want to play. My arm's all healed, and I'm ready to go. This tryout gives me a chance to see where I stand now that I am back."

Orland Park native and recent Eastern Illinois University graduate Brant Valach said he had fun displaying his skills. The third baseman hit a few balls to the warning track during his batting session.

"It means everything to be here," Valach said. "Everybody out here wants to keep playing and keep the dream alive."

With uncertainty looming, fellow EIU graduate Caleb Howell, an outfielder, also wanted to make a name for himself. The Jacksonville native set a single-season record at EIU in 2014 with 94 hits and ranked third in the nation with a .420 batting average. He clocked an 86 mph throw from right field to home plate on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen in the draft later today, but I want to give it a go," Howell said. "From Day 1, since I started playing, I have wanted to be a professional baseball player. This is my opportunity."