Has the time come to raise the gas tax in Illinois?

It's the last thing you want to hear. But if you like roads without potholes, you might want to listen.

For every gallon of gas pumped in Illinois, 19 cents goes to repair, maintain and build roads.

With all of that dumped into one pot, more than $1.1 billion in motor fuel taxes was poured into the state's piggy bank in 2014, as well as $774 million of sales taxes on fuel. Illinois has not adjusted its per-gallon tax rate in 25 years.

That sounds like a huge sum of money. And it is. However, as anyone can see as they motor down almost any road or cross any bridge — whether it belongs to the state, county, municipality or township — a large portion of our infrastructure is in terrible condition.

And whether money was misspent in the past or simply wasted, the fact remains that Illinois' transportation system is in need of help. Lots of help.

The problems with the tax is that it will never be able to generate the money needed, in large part because of fuel-efficient vehicles. The better fuel mileage a vehicle gets,the less fuel it needs. The less fuel it needs, the less is sold. That equation leads to diminishing funds for road work.

Last week, Randy Blankenhorn, the head of the Illinois Department of Transportation, was in Kankakee County. He has a Herculean task: funding construction without placing the state in even more debt.

For a state that is somewhere south of flat broke, that financing has to mean nothing else than increasing taxes for transportation funding unless there is a totally new source of funding.

Mark Rogers, Kankakee County's engineer, said highway revenue has fallen each year since 2007, and less money is available for repairs. As materials and labor costs have grown, Illinois counties' purchasing power for road maintenance has plunged by 60 percent.

"No one is an advocate for higher taxes, but we have to pay for what we use," Rogers said. "We have no long-term sustainable funding source."

State Rep. Kate Cloonen, D-Kankakee, had few answers and how could she? Road repairs are abutting some pretty big funding issues.

"We're dealing with property tax issues, education funding, senior citizens issues and transportation. How are we going to manage all of this?" she said. "I know we need to work on the roads. It's going to be a difficult problem."