Manteno: Harvesting local support for local produce

The average American produce travels about 1,500 miles before it reaches the dinner table.

That finding by Iowa State University is startling to Julia and Todd McDonald. The rural Manteno organic farm family wonders why Illinois, which is 80 percent farmland, is relying on other states for fruits and vegetables.

In response, they have operated a community supported agriculture program through their farm, known as Peasants' Plot, for the past eight years. Some of their produce has reached local homes, mostly in Bourbonnais, but they want to harvest even more local interest.

"The organic movement has been gaining momentum," Julia said. "You can see how organic food sections have grown over the years. People want organic, and we can see that locally."

Peasants' Plot's CSA program has tapped into the Manteno Farmers' Market and Bourbonnais for this season. It provides individuals or families with a variety of vegetables each week for cash or 50 hours of manual labor. In addition, shareholders can learn how to prepare and store that produce.

"The real value comes from the relationship-base production and distribution," Julia said. "Consumers have a connection with their farmers. They know where their food is coming from and how it's being produced."

Shareholders received three to eight types of vegetables per week from mid-June to mid-October. Individual shares, which serve up to two people, are $390 for the season, and family shares, designed for up to four people, are $780. Individual shares also can be obtained by working on the farm for 50 hours throughout the season.

Vegetables will be distributed at the Manteno Farmers' Market 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday and behind the Bourbonnais Public Library. Shareholders also can pick up vegetables at the farm.

The McDonalds are taking up to 100 shareholders. Those interested can register at the Manteno Farmer's Market.

For more information, visit peasantsplot.com or call Julia at 847-334-4278.