Cigna downsizing office space, not workforce

Cigna Corp., the fourth largest employer in Kankakee County, is moving its offices into a smaller building in Bourbonnais — although no jobs are being lost.

The building Cigna has leased since 2000 — a 150,000-square-foot building at the southeast corner of U.S. Route 45/52 and St. George Road on the village's northside — will become vacant by year's end.

The company and its approximate 1,200 employees are relocating its offices to 40,000 square feet within the three-story office building at 581 William Latham Drive.

In the age of more people being able to work out of an at-home office, it appears Cigna may not need the amount of space it has been leasing. In fact, the company has been trying for some time to sublease an unused 50,000 square feet.

A company spokeswoman said just less than half of those employees work from home. "We remain committed to Bourbonnais as one of our service center locations," said spokeswoman Amy Turkington Szable.

The 60,000-square-foot Latham Drive building has been largely empty in the 10 years since its construction. The Veterans' Assistance Clinic and DaVita Dialysis Center occupy about 20,000 square feet.

The Latham Drive property is owned by a trust made up of individuals whose names are not public.

Cigna has been leasing the St. George Road location since 2000 from Hager Pacific Properties, of Encino, Calif.

The Cigna property initially was a 100,000-square-foot building. However, the property was almost immediately expanded by another 50,000 square feet.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said he began hearing of Cigna's pending move about a month ago.

"They are like a lot of businesses today. They do business on computers, and physical space is less of a priority. I'm glad to see they are staying in the village, and this creates an opportunity for someone," he said.

Schore said it will be interesting to see if Hager tries to lease the property or simply try to sell it.

"Who knows. If the right company is found we could gain employees. The property is all set if someone wanted to start a call center."