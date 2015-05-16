County remembers fallen law enforcement officers

The sound of bagpipes and a 21-gun salute pierced through the air at the Kankakee County Courthouse grounds as a ribbon reading "Never Forget" swayed from a wreath resting in front of a memorial with 15 names engraved into it.

That memorial cements the legacies of local police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It also reflects the faces that remember who those officers were and what they stood for.

On Friday, Kankakee County honored the 15 local police officers who have died in the line of duty since 1913. Area police wore black bands with a thin blue line across their badges to remember their fallen brothers.

It was National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day to pay tribute to police of the past and present, as well as their families. It also was a day to remind police of the dangers they face on a given day.

"It brings a tear to your eye," Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said. "It makes you realize that every day is a gift from God."

Recent statistics show that. According to the FBI, police deaths increased by 89 percent between 2013 and 2014. Twenty-eight officers were feloniously killed in 2013, while 51 were killed in 2014. That data shows an average of 64 officers being feloniously killed per year from 1980 to 2014.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund also reports there have been an average of 58,930 assaults against law enforcement each year during the past decade. That has resulted in an average of 15,404 injuries per year.

To illustrate the nature of law enforcement, John Gerard, deputy chief of the Kankakee City Police Department, pointed out the nearly blank half of the courthouse memorial.

"You don't want to add names, but you have to leave it open because yours might be on there some day," Gerard said. "In law enforcement, you can go from having a fine day to having a really bad day within seconds."

Yet, causes of death stretch beyond assaults and gunfights. More agencies nationwide are assessing an officer's mental and physical health. Post-traumatic stress disorder is becoming a more common diagnosis. Stress-related medical issues, such as heart attacks, also are trending upward. Between 2013 and 2014, the rate of heart attack deaths among on-duty officers nearly doubled from 13 to 24, according to the NLEOMF.

Six of the police officers honored on Friday died from gunshot wounds or injuries sustained during physical altercations. Five died in wrecks or were struck by vehicles, and four died from heart attacks. Two of the officers who died from heart attacks were in a struggle shortly before collapsing.

"In spite of the negative sentiments and dangers, law enforcement officers across this country and this community go out daily to perform their duties with dedication, valor and commitment," Bradley Police Chief Steve Coy said in his memorial speech. "We are fortunate to live in a community that supports and appreciates the work, dedication and sacrifices of our law enforcement officers."

Coy, who soon will retire, has been to 24 of Kankakee County's 25 police memorial services. He watched the fallen officers' names get inscribed on the memorial, including Sgt. Wil Lewis, the last local police officer to die in the line of duty.

Lewis, a 22-year veteran of the Bradley Police Department, was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 57 while investigating a crash on Nov. 20, 1997. His wife, Laurie, was present at Friday's memorial service.

"It's hard to be a policeman's wife," Laurie said. "You worry every day and night they go out, but you put it in the back of your mind and say it's not going to happen. When it happens, you're not prepared."

Mike Dandurand, the son of former St. Anne Police Chief Rudy Dandurand, agrees. Mike was 18 years old and married two months when his father was fatally shot in St. Anne on Aug. 30, 1974. He recalls walking through the scene, looking for his father, who was at a local hospital.

"It was a gruesome site. It's something that will stick in my mind forever," he said. "You can never forget something like that."

The community can never forget it either. Every year, officers and citizens line up at the courthouse memorial and reflect. That is therapeutic for some of the family members who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

"It's very emotional for me to know that people still want to remember and not forget Wil," Laurie said. "I am just glad no new names have been added to the memorial since him."