Man charged with multiple sex crimes

A Grundy County grand jury handed down an indictment charging a 36-year-old Coal City man with six counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault earlier this week.

Coal City Police arrested Derrick E. Pink, of Coal City, on Tuesday for the charges. He is being held in Grundy County jail on $1 million bond.

The arrest followed a 13-month investigation by Coal City police prompted by receipt of a cellular telephone, which provided the evidence, according to the Coal City Courant. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 18 and the alleged incidents occurred within Coal City.

The six counts of criminal sexual assault are all class 1 felonies. The two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault are class 2 felonies.