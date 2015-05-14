2 Chicago postal service employees arrested for thefts

CHICAGO — Two U.S. Postal Service workers have been accused of stealing illegal narcotics from mail parcels at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The men, 29-year-old Aramis Brown and 39-year-old Zaphronsia Wheeler, both of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday. They appeared before U.S. Magistrate Michael Mason and released on bond.

The complaint alleges the men, both mail handlers, stole from at least 16 packages since April 7.

Federal prosecutors say the men rifled parcels fitting the general profile for those containing narcotics, in that they were sent from narcotics source states, fictitious senders or to fictitious recipients, and are pointed out by narcotics sniffing canines. The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the alleged thefts.

It wasn't immediately known if Brown and Wheeler have legal representation.