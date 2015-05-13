Students grow flowers for graduation decor at KCC

The feelings of pride at a graduation ceremony are typically reserved for the students picking up their diplomas.

At the Kankakee Community College event Saturday, some visitors also might have special feelings for decorations around the George H. Ryan Activities Center.

The students of the Agriculture-Horticulture Department are responsible for the more than 200 geraniums that will brighten the festivities. They not only saved the institution about $4,000 over the cost of buying large pots of blooming flowers, these geraniums will be transplanted next week and will beautify the campus this summer.

"We used our greenhouse and planted the seeds back in January, to make sure they would be ready," said Brodie Ziehr, 20, a sophomore from Watseka.

"We have re-potted them twice and we have to do that one more time Thursday," said instructor and Horticulture Club mentor Kaitlynn Ohrt. "And then transporting all of them over there... that will be our last major chore."

Brad Gifford, 21, a sophomore from Clifton, noted that the geranium project was part of a busy planting season.

"I guess it was January. It sort of runs together for us. We were doing a lot of herbs then, too," he said.

The project involved starting the seeds in four-pack planters. As they matured, the plants were moved to larger pots, and now three plants will go into a more larger, decorative pots for the graduation event.

After Saturday's ceremonies, some of the plants will become gifts and the rest will find a new home on campus.

"This is the first time we've been able to pull this off," said Ohrt. "We tried last year, but there was a malfunction in the greenhouse. Some vents froze open and we lost our young plants."

More than 300 seedlings were carefully monitored by the students, who checked regularly for nutrient levels and potential pests. Then, the most colorful were chosen to take the stage for graduation.

"I hope visitors like them [at the ceremony and on the grounds]," Ohrt added. "I hope we can do this every year."