Six Pack: Rock or Country? Eagles cover both genres

A few weeks ago, Alicia Squires, a Facebook friend of Six Pack's, posted a story about a woman who stabbed her boyfriend because the man would not stop listening to the Eagles (the classic rock group, not a bunch of patriotic birds jabbering in her mind). The man did survive; after all, she stabbed him with her "steely knives," but just couldn't "kill the beast."

Six Pack remembers the story from 2013, but his memory of the crime was far worse than just a stabbing. Six Pack thought she cut off a part of the man, the part that made every man who just read this go "ahh" and cross his legs.

Turns out, it was just a stabbing, which is still a heavy penance for listening to the Eagles. Now if it were Nickelback ...

With that in mind, it's time for Six Pack to unveil the top six songs by the Eagles. Six Pack insists they should be considered the greatest country group ever, but has played part in too many hops-fueled arguments to fight this battle again. Six Pack will concede the classic rock genre if the dissenter concedes the group only turned classic rock when Joe Walsh joined.

Here are the near-misses: "One of These Nights," "Life in the Fast Lane," "Take it Easy" and "After the Thrill is Gone."

<strong>6. "Take It to the Limit"</strong> — A first and last for the group should be noted with this song. Bassist Randy Meisner sings it, the first charting single by the group that didn't feature Don Henley or Glenn Frey as the primary voice. It was also the last appearance by guitarist Bernie Leadon, who was replaced by the aforementioned Walsh. An Eagles biography says Meisner and Frey came to blows backstage over Meisner not wanting to sing it because he was sick and couldn't reach the high notes.

<strong>5. "Desperado"</strong> — Never released as a single, the song appears as the title track of the 1973 album and has been covered by artists like Clint Black and the Carpenters. It seems to have the reoccurring rock theme of "life is rough on the road." But it could be about a cowboy. Ask Frey or Henley ... they wrote it together when they weren't trying to kill each other.

<strong>4. "Heartache Tonight"</strong> — The last Eagles song to top the Billboard charts, albeit only for one week, this song was the first single from 1979's "The Long Run." Henley and Frey, who sings lead, were joined as songwriters by Bob Seger and J.D. Souther ("You're Only Lonely"). "The Long Run" was the last Eagles album until 1994's "Hell Freezes Over." Their final studio album was "Long Road Out of Eden," which took about six years to record.

<strong>3. "Lyin' Eyes"</strong> — This song from 1975's "One of These Nights" charted on both the country (No. 8) and Pop (No. 2), but Six Pack is telling you it's country, if just for the subject matter alone. Frey and Henley co-wrote it (Frey sings it) after making up a fictional story while witnessing a meeting between an unknown man and woman in a bar. Most people go to bars to drink; musicians go for subject matter.

<strong>2. "Hotel California"</strong> — Six Pack knows this is their signature song, but it has to settle for No. 2. On the surface, it is one of the greatest songs ever written about hell, but songwriters Henley (singer), Frey and Don Felder says it has more meaning than just on the surface. Rather, it describes the journey from "innocence to experience." And please, don't remind Henley that wine is not a spirit. He will snap.

<strong>1. "Already Gone"</strong> — Further proof that Six Pack doesn't just pick front-runners, this song peaked at No. 32 when it was released as the first track on 1974's "On the Border." Written by Jack Tempchin and Robb Strandlund, it is one of the few Eagles songs not written by one of the members of the group. It also has one of the best bass line of any Eagles song, giving it almost a funk feel.