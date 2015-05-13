Funeral plans for WWII vet in Watseka keep expanding

The plans for honoring Watseka's late, but long-lost World War II veteran, Jack Redman, are growing.

Although he died Nov. 23, 1943, Redman's remains were only recently identified, allowing his family to finally plan a hero's funeral. With plans for Saturday's services announced, dozens of volunteers have stepped forward to further pay tribute to the 20-year-old Marine who's finally coming home.

"The interest in Mr. Redman's funeral has been overwhelming," said Steve Knapp, the Watseka funeral director who has worked with the family and the U.S. Marine Corps since the family was notified of the official identification of the remains.

"First, we have decided to move the service from the funeral home to the First United Methodist Church, just south of the home," he said. "Our capacity might be 150 to 160, but the church will hold 330. If the crowd outgrows that, well, we'll work with that Saturday.

"And, now, it looks like we're going to have a motorcade from O'Hare on Friday," he added. "The Marines are sending an escort and Gov. [Bruce] Rauner is sending a representative. We will meet at the airport around 11 a.m., and then the family will be in one car, and a Marine honor guard will travel with us in a van as we head back to Watseka."

Knapp said about 1:30 p.m., the hearse and other vehicles will pick up an Iroquois County sheriff's police escort in Chebanse. They will follow Interstate 57 to Gilman and take U.S. Route 24 to the funeral home.

Visitation is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, with the expectation that the remains will be transported to the GAR Cemetery in Watseka about noon. Volunteer Paul Bicking, of Custer Park, has been searching for American flags and for folks willing to line the route from the church to the cemetery as a tribute to Redman.

The funeral procession will begin at 301 S. Fourth St. and go north two blocks to Walnut Street, U.S. Route 24. It will turn east on Walnut, about two miles to the edge of town. It will turn north on Cemetery Road. Organizers are asking participants to be in place at about noon to assure the roads are clear and the funeral procession can be somber and orderly.

"We would like to see Route 24 lined with people and flags. There will also be a flag line at cemetery," Bicking said. "And, after all is done, we will be doing a cookout for everyone at Veterans Park."

He said while there will be about 120 flags available for visitors, they're asking participants to bring their own, if possible.

Kathy Phillips, the Bradley woman who started the "Welcome Home and RIP Jack Redman" Facebook page, has seen the initiative take off and now hopes that visitors to Watseka will maintain the sense of gratitude that Redman deserves.

While many American Legion posts and VFW groups are expected to be involved, The Sons of Legion Post 191 in Wilmington, as well as the Wilmington VFW were among the first to organize specific efforts.

The Fighting Illini still remember Jack Redman.

Kent Brown, the associate director of athletics at the University of Illinois, told The Daily Journal Monday that Redman's war-shortened college football career will be honored with a commemorative Illini jersey.

"The jersey will be No. 42, with 'Redman' on the back," Brown said. "The number is in recognition of the year Jack was on the freshman team. We reached out to Merrill [Jack's younger brother] regarding that and he thought it was appropriate."

The athletic department staff also went through the archives and provided the family with a photo from Jack's year at Champaign-Urbana.