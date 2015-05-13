Community Calendar: May 13, 2015

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

<strong>Living History: Portraits of Kankakee Past</strong>, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. 7 p.m. Experience the history of the Kankakee area from people who were there; presented by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association reenactors. Bourbonnaislibrary.org. 815-933-1727.

<strong>People's Law School</strong> at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St. Topic is "Understanding Social Security" with Kelly Grant of the Social Security Office. 6:30 p.m. Free, sponsored by library and Iroquois County Bar Association and Illinois State Bar Association. Registration required. 815-432-4544.

<strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic High School,</strong> 550 W. Brookmount Blvd., Kankakee. 7 p.m. Annual Spring Concert: "Dreams" Performances from the Vocal Ambassadors, Concert Band and Mac Jazz. The Art Department also will showcase its students' surrealist style works.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Club Mother's Day</strong> luncheon at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley at noon. Tickets now are on sale in the Senior Room at BBCHS. Call 815-937-3707, ext. 6569.

<strong>Fundraiser Benefit for Jerry Carter</strong>, The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. 8 p.m. $5. Several local bands will be performing throughout the evening. Jerry was an unsuspecting victim of a random act of violence in the middle of the day while he was attending classes.

<strong>FRIDAY

</strong>

<strong>Harbor House Nite Lite 5K</strong> <strong>Run/2 Mile Walk</strong>, Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley. Check-in and registration 6-6:45 p.m. Race time is 7 p.m. Pre-registration fee $25; Raceday $30. Kankakee Running Club Members $17; Raceday $30. Online registration at harborhousedv.org. 815-592-6839

<strong>Heartland Blood Centers</strong>, Bradley Public Library Blood Drive, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. 815-932-6245. Someone Needs Blood Somewhere.1-5 p.m. Call 815-932-6245 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome. Photo ID is required.

<strong>The Prairie State, Plains, Windmills, Pilgrims</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 8 p.m. $5. No matter what you may have heard, rock and roll is here to stay. Get on over to Feed to meet four of the bands keeping it alive.

<strong>Chicken and Ribs Dinner</strong>, Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee. 815-932-7486. 5 p.m. half chicken $8, half slab of ribs $9, full slab of ribs $16, includes potato salad, baked beans and a roll. Proceeds go to Kids Fishing Derby.

<strong>FRIDAY/SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>Herscher Garage Sales</strong>, Herscher's townwide garage sales will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until ? on Saturday. Maps are available at Casey's General Store, the BP station and the County West Market downtown.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare Wavin' Goodbye to Cancer,</strong> vendor fair, Limestone Township Hall, 5030 W. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee. 815-735-3268. 9 a.m. Join us for a fabulous vendor fair — raising money to eliminate cancer. Vendors include Stella and Dot, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, 31, Premier Jewelry, Perfectly Posh, Young Essential Oils, Handcrafted by Nicole, Scentsy, Wildtree, Our Honeybee Haven; as well as a "Cash/Cow" raffle.

<strong>Riverside Healthcare Wavin' Goodbye to Cancer Guest Grape Event</strong>, Grapes and Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-735-3268. 6 p.m. Join us for an evening of musical entertainment with Chris James — a portion of the proceeds at this event are being donated to our team to help eliminate cancer. Come sample some Illinois wines and beers. You are welcome to bring your own food to this event. Wine basket raffle.

<strong>Superhero Fun Walk</strong> Project Michelangelo Foundation's Superhero Fun Walk. Fundraiser to help purchase archery equipment for children with special needs and disabilities. 9 a.m. to noon at the walking path behind Jojo Sayson's Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, 586 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. Suggested entry donation: $20 adults; $5 for 12 and younger; $30 family of 4 or more. Contact Paul/Lisa Somers, 815-933-0993 or Todd Brack, 815-703-6919; or projectmichelangelo.org

<strong>Bradley Lions Pancake and Sausage</strong>, biscuit and gravy breakfast, Bradley Lions Club, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. 815-932-9180. $5. 7:30-11:30 a.m. To place a to-go order, call 815-932-9180, five or more orders and delivery is free.

<strong>KVSO in Concert</strong> at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. 815-214-9555. 7:30 p.m. $20. Join music lovers for an evening of chamber music featuring the music of Beethoven, the Beatles, the Dorsey Brothers and more.

<strong>Annual Reading to Honor Deceased Vets</strong> of Kankakee County, Legion Park, North Main Street (Third Street), Manteno. 815-468-7886. 11 a.m. Annual gathering to honor the Veterans that have passed on. We have many things planned this year and hope you will come and show your respects.

<strong>Genealogy 102</strong>, Peotone Public Library District, 515 N. First St. 10-11 a.m. Will Grundy Genealogical Society, second in series on interviewing relatives, online research and what is gems or junk. Register at 708-258-3436.

<strong>Growing at the Market,</strong> Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. Free art and craft workshops, 10 a.m.-noon. Watch the projects grow and flourish as they are added to each week.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

<strong>Tri-Point National Honor Society</strong> 5K Run and 2-Mile Run/Walk for The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team of Ford County, Cullom Park, 100 E. Van Alstyne St., Cullom. 815-689-2110. 2 p.m. $20 registration, can register that day. Various age categories and prizes for the 5K, no awards for 2-mile fun run/walk.

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Area Jaycees meeting</strong>, Beef O' Brady's Family Sports Restaurant, 547 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-791-1364. Monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., social time at 7 p.m. The Jaycees are an internationally-renowned leadership and management training organization geared toward equipping young adults to produce positive change. Open to the public.

<strong>Pizza fundraiser for Bonfield Area Historical Society</strong>, at Monical's Pizza in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno, starting at 11 a.m. bring a flier printed from monicalspizza.com and 20 percent will go to the historical society, facebook.com/groups/275751199205673 or 815-802-1015.

<strong>TUESDAY/MAY 21</strong>

<strong>Central Preschool Screenings</strong>, Ashkum Early Literacy Center, 203 N. Third St., Ashkum. Central School District 4 Preschool Screenings for ages 3,4,5 will be 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 19 and 21, and 11 a.m.-5:15 p.m. May 20. Call 815-698-2212 ext. 2504 for appointment. To be screened for kindergarten assessment call 815-697-2642.

<strong>MAY 21</strong>

<strong>MS Support Group,</strong> Riverside Medical Center Board Room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-933-8594. Meets 7-8 p.m. third Wednesday of each month.

<strong>People's Law School</strong> at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St. Topic is "Obama Care and You" with Julie Rocknich, 6:30 p.m. Free, sponsored by library and Iroquois County Bar Association and Illinois State Bar Association. Registration required. 815-432-4544.

<strong>Chicago's Best!,</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E.t Court St., Kankakee. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Chicago's Best is a television program on WGN-TV about food and dining in the Chicagoland area. Join us for a talk with the host Elliott Bambrough and video editor Jordan Arseneau, both Emmy Award winners.

<strong>MAY 22</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53</strong> will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m. at the Administrative Office, 281 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the district's plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2015-2016 school year. Parents of home-schooled students who have been or may be identified with a disability and reside within the boundaries should attend. Call Bernadette Henriott, Director of Student Support Services, 815-929-5100.

<strong>MAY 23</strong>

<strong>Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers</strong> at Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. 7 p.m. $50 to $65. One of country music's most successful acts of the 1970s and 1980s. Gatlins had a total of 33 Top 40 singles. Doors open 5:30 p.m. for dinner and full bar. Showtime 7 p.m. Tickets on sale at the theatre, charge by phone 815-993-6585 or watsekatheatre.com

<strong>MAY 24</strong>

<strong>Dinner and Bikes</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 6 p.m. Join for a traveling road show of vegan food and bicycle inspiration. Joshua Ploeg will delight with a vegan and gluten free buffet dinner. Elly Blue and Joe Biel will co-present films, a talk, and slides about Groundswell movements, incidences where people demanded and implemented better neighborhood bicycling conditions. The event is followed with a book signing and time for questions, discussion of local issues, and perusing the traveling bookstore. $25 admission includes dinner.

<strong>Acting Out Theatre Co. Fundraiser</strong> for their upcoming production of CATS! Come and "Howl at the Jellicle Moon" with the cast of CATS and special guests. The fun filled evening will conclude with special guest performer Chris James. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at King Music in Bradley and may also be purchased by contacting hey@actingouttheatreco.org. The fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Midtown Pub in Manteno. Check out actingoutheatreco.org for more information.

<strong>MAY 25</strong>

<strong>Open Studio Night</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 5 p.m. Pop into Feed on the 4th Monday of each month for our Open Studio Night. Bring along your supplies and work on your craft and art projects. Get a taste of the mythical "art school experience" by trading ideas and offering support. Free.

<strong>MAY 26</strong>

<strong>NAMI Kankakee</strong>, Riverside Meeting Room A, 375 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-935-8886 or 815-348-4401, 6 p.m. NAMI Kankakee is a community support group for those personally managing mental illness or family members/friends who are coping. Group meets monthly (fourth Tuesday) at Riverside Meeting Room A, across from the cafeteria.

<strong>The Faust and the Femme Fatale</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. free. Local author and poet David Lythberg will introduce and read the first chapter of his second book "The Faust and the Femme Fatale." The reading will be followed by an open discussion. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

<strong>MAY 28</strong>

<strong>People's Law School</strong> at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St. Topic is "Meth Labs and Changing Marijuana Legislation" with Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen, 6:30 p.m. Free, sponsored by library and Iroquois County Bar Association and Illinois State Bar Association. Registration required. 815-432-4544.

<strong>Soul Collections Book Discussion</strong>, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Soul Collections is a monthly book discussion group focusing on African-American authors and themes. May's book selection is "Singing in the Comeback Choir" by Bebe Moore Campbell.

<strong>JUNE 3</strong>

<strong>Civil War Roundtable,</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 815-592-3515. Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable meets at 6:30 p.m.

<strong>JUNE 4

</strong>

<strong>Key City Singalong</strong>. Free. Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, 815-496-0278. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month, gathering of people who love to sing. Bring your guitar, banjo, harmonica, fiddle, ukulele or tin whistle. Family-friendly event for all ages.