Lightfoot III to lead basketball program at Kankakee High School

Joseph Lightfoot III already won over the Kankakee High School boys basketball team's locker room as an assistant coach.

That support helped Monday as players, fans and family urged the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education board to make the 24-year-old high school alumnus the head coach.

The board approved Lightfoot III by a 4-2 vote. His father, board member Joseph Lightfoot, abstained from the vote and Jess Gathing Jr. and John Coghlan cast nay votes.

Lightfoot III played basketball at Kankakee and graduated in 2009. He played four years of collegiate basketball between Kankakee Community College and Ashford University, and majored in sports and recreation. He then coached the high school's freshman team for one year before becoming a varsity assistant last season.

He wants to use his local experiences to influence players and give back to the community.

"I think it is very important for them to see somebody who has come through the same system, someone who has gone through the same trials and errors while living in Kankakee and has made something positive," Lightfoot III said. "It's mandatory for me to give back so they can grow up to be better men on and off the court."

An eight-person hiring committee recommended Lightfoot III over five other candidates. However, seven others made sure their recommendations were heard during public comment, including Lightfoot III's mother, Claudia Cottage.

"It depends on what you gained over the years, not how many years you lived, but how much you have done," Cottage said. "He has always put God first, family second and education third. At 24-years-old, Joseph put himself in this position, and God gave him the victory tonight."

Three of Lightfoot III's players also publicly supported their coach, noting how personal he is with them.

"He's more than a coach. He helps us become proper, to become better men," player Davion Jefferson said. "He's been driving us in the right direction."

Lightfoot III will replace Ronnie Wilcox, who coached the team for eight years before appointed as the high school's athletic director earlier this year.

"Joe was a heartfelt and logical choice as the next guy to lead this program," Wilcox said. "He's not my son, but I am as proud as a father to watch him grow and mature. He earned this opportunity."

Speaking of fathers, Lightfoot III may face his own, who is an assistant coach at St. Anne High School, next season. The two were together at KCC as a father-son, coach-player combo for two years. He was humbled after hearing what players and fans said about his son during the public comment session.

"It made me start to well up because I know the time his mother and I have invested in him," Lightfoot Jr. said. "To see others see that in him, embrace it and speak well of him is very emotional."