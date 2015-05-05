In N. Dakota, Postal Service's problem is more mail, not less

With first-class mail in a death spiral, the U.S. Postal Service is shrinking post office hours, closing sorting plants and reducing its workforce.

But there's one corner of the country where the mail business has defied expectations, and the Postal Service was woefully unprepared. In western North Dakota, where oil was discovered underneath the Bakken shale formation, the population boomed and the demand for mail service exploded.

The once-sleepy state now represents one of the biggest challenges for Megan Brennan, who started as postmaster general in February. With more letters and packages to deliver and long lines at local post offices that are inadequate to meet a population that has grown 7.6 percent in five years, the Postal Service has rarely met national standards for mail delivery there, according to a report by Inspector General David Williams.

The operational challenges — including a jump in package deliveries of 165 percent during the past four years — also have resulted in massive overtime for mail carriers and struggles at poorly equipped, space-short mail processing plants, investigators found.

The mail is not the only challenge North Dakota is facing in trying to provide basic services, even as the price of crude oil has declined since last fall and eliminated thousands of oil-related jobs. The federal government has hundreds of jobs it can't fill and faces an exodus of workers once they're in the jobs, because the oil boom has dramatically pushed up the cost of living and salaries haven't kept pace.

The federal landscape stands in sharp contrast with the employment picture in Washington and other cities, where hundreds of applicants can apply for a single job and hiring has shrunk in recent years.

In North Dakota, law enforcement officers and social workers are needed in Native American communities, and jobs in federal oil and natural-gas permitting offices and in natural-resources and engineering fields are going begging.

"We have a unique situation in North Dakota," said Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, who has worked with the Office of Personnel Management to bring attention to the challenges for federal workers in her state.

"We don't pay federal employees enough to work in an area where rents are so high," she said. "There's such competition for the workforce."

Heitkamp also brought the mail problems to the attention of the inspector general's office and postal officials, who also have heard complaints from the rest of the state's congressional delegation.

Heitkamp launched a campaign last year she called "Fix My Mail." Hundreds of residents wrote to her complaining of late deliveries, nonexistent deliveries, mistakes with mail forwarding and short hours at local post offices. Some people said their bills and prescription medications were arriving late.

The Postal Service responded, adding self-service kiosks in three communities to decrease wait times for customers, buying scanning devices for postal workers to assist people with relatively simple transactions and adding hours of operation at 32 post offices across North Dakota. A new post office opened in Williston.

The challenges were compounded by the life situations of the new oil workers, who don't always have fixed addresses and pick up their mail through general delivery. At one point, "there weren't enough postal boxes to deliver the mail to," Heitkamp said.

But the inspector general, in its report in late March, said the problems still are not resolved. A large obstacle is the same one faced by federal agencies: Postal workers can find higher-paying jobs in the oil and gas industries.

"Limited benefits, challenging working conditions (such as volatile weather, physical labor and strenuous work hours) and higher competing wages resulted in low retention rates for carriers," the inspector general wrote, faulting postal officials for lacking "an established contingency plan to address rapid changes in the population growth and staff turnover."

The Postal Service agreed with the inspector general's conclusions. Among other changes, officials agreed to develop a contingency plan to address short staffing and are studying an expansion plan for mail processing.

Katherine Archuleta, the OPM director, visited North Dakota in recent months and has raised salaries by about one-third for hundreds of federal workers in the oil-boom area, including civilian employees at Minot Air Force Base. In late March, Archuleta approved an additional round of pay increases for electricians, aircraft mechanics, heavy-equipment mechanics and others.