Craft beer columnist debuts this weekend

Did you know that in 1979, there were less than 100 breweries in operation in the U.S.?

Fast forward to 2014. Today, there are more than 2,100, according to the Brewers Association. Craft beer now accounts for 11 percent of all beer sold in the good ole' USA.

Josh Riley, of Manteno, has tasted his share of suds. He's sampled local beers on three continents and in 40 different states, recording more than 700 beers on the app Untapped.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University with a degree in English, and a former bartender overseeing more than 60 beers on tap, he dove into the world of beer when he first started brewing his own at home. Since then, he's studied the craft of brewing and tasted along the way at more beer festivals than he can count.

Welcome to the golden age of beer!

Beginning Saturday, Riley, a self-proclaimed beer nut, will be better known as The Brew Dude. Debuting his new column, he will be your guide through the rapidly growing, ever-changing, and always interesting world of craft beer.

He'll take you on tours of breweries. He'll be your guide on the biggest beer festivals of the summer. He'll tell you what beer you need to try and why to try them, and what beers you probably want to push aside. He'll also tell you where you can get them and how much they cost.

Beginning this weekend in LIFE, Join him as he showcases brew masters such as those at BrickStone as well as the small home brewers.