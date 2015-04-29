BBCHS to launch weather balloon

A high-altitude weather balloon will ascend 70,000 feet on Friday from the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School football field to capture the planet's curvature using a video camera.

In addition to the camera, the balloon will carry projects constructed by high school students. The balloon will burst once it reaches the upper atmosphere, causing the students' projects to parachute back to a predicted landing spot.

High school science teachers and students will launch the balloon at 10:45 a.m. Anyone can track the balloon's journey online at <a href="http://aprs.fi/#!lat=38.00000&lng=-97.00000" target="_blank">www.aprs.fi</a>. The call sign is "<a href="http://aprs.fi/#!mt=roadmap&z=11&call=a%2FK9BIG-11&timerange=3600&tail=3600" target="_blank">K9BIG-11</a>." The science department also will provide updates on Twitter through the hashtag #bbballoonlaunch.

The launch is sponsored by the BBCHS Academic Foundation.