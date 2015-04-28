Salvation Army purchases former Bradley Aldi

The former Bradley Aldi grocery store didn't remain on the sale block for long.

Less than one month after Aldi closed its Armour Road store as it opened its new location near the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and St. George Road, the new owner has taken possession of the site.

The Salvation Army of Kankakee County purchased the 17,400-square-foot building at 1300 Locke Drive near the Steak & Shake restaurant. The property will be The Salvation Army's newest Family Store & Donation Center. The location is anticipated to be open by mid summer, said Bill Barnes, the organization's director of development and communications.

The purchase price was not recorded because of an exemption, according to information at the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds office.

The Salvation Army's thrift store at 599 E. Court St., in Kankakee will remain open.

"This larger second location will provide a fresh, positive shopping experience for our customers," Barnes said.

The location will include nearly 14,000 square feet of shopping space and will employ about 20 full- and part-time workers. The store will sell clothing, household items, electronics, books, toys, furniture and collectibles.

Revenues from the store will make it possible for The Salvation Army to expand its social services programs.

"Our goal is for the revenue generated at this store initially to allow us to enhance our current programs that are now being offered at our facility," said Major William Heaver. As with the Kankakee store, families in greater need may receive vouchers for free furnishings or clothing from the store.

Andy Corbus, a Salvation Army advisory board member who helped negotiate the deal, said Aldi was a "true pleasure to work with throughout this entire lengthy process. They are truly community-minded people."

Barnes noted the community plays a big role in the success of the store because the items come from donations.

"As many people have been doing for the past year, placing gently used clothing or shoes in our red and white drop bins located in several locations or at our soon to be new facility is key," Barnes said. "Taking advantage of our furniture pick-up service and making a choice to donate items to a local not-for-profit organization such as ours benefits hundreds, if not thousands of people, annually."

To schedule a pick-up, Kankakee County people should call 815-933-8421.