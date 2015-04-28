Herscher grad road tests 'Eco' car, Competes for U of I in high mileage marathon

Who knew an old-fashioned cobblestone roadway could sideline a car of the future?

Those were the circumstances when Herscher High School graduate and University of Illinois freshman Dylan McGregor made his heartbreaking debut in this month's Shell Eco-Marathon in Detroit.

"A bolt came loose on the cobblestones. The suspension dropped, and that ripped out the steering," said Dylan, the 19-year-old son of Darryl and Karen McGregor, of Bonfield. "We couldn't fix it in time to qualify. All we could do was start thinking about next year."

The event involves hydrogen-powered "urban concept" vehicles in a battle for the best fuel mileage. College engineering students from across the country compete, and the innovative techniques on display draw interest from across the globe — from automakers to car collectors such as comedian Jay Leno.

"I got involved on my first day at campus," Dylan said. "All the clubs have booths on the Quad. I saw this one, and I said: Why not?"

His first assignment, from the freshman-level grab bag, was coming up with efficient and aerodynamic headlights. Next, he worked on the fiberglass body, and eventually he took a turn behind the wheel.

"It was disappointing not qualifying, but it was pretty exciting just being there," Dylan said. "Jay Leno was there. He was interviewing us and looking at the cars. It's for his new show on cars. That was fun, but it still hurts not getting to compete."

The U of I team already is back at the drawing board. Dylan promised next year's model would have a stronger and lighter suspension and steering system.

"And we're going to get it done earlier so we can give it all kinds of road tests," he said.