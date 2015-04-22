Romeoville woman gets 6 years in man's fatal overdose

JOLIET — A 24-year-old northern Illinois woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a man's 2011 heroin overdose death.

Kristina Keating, of Romeoville, pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of Emilio Medina, of Homer Glen. She also agreed to testify against any other criminal cases that may arise in the fatal overdose.

Assistant Will County State's Attorney Michael Knick said Keating, Medina's roommate, and another man drove to Chicago to buy heroin the day before Medina's death.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reported they returned to Medina's residence, where he, Keating and the other man snorted the heroin. Knick said the roommate told police that Medina snorted more heroin after Keating and the other man left.

Medina was found unresponsive the next afternoon.