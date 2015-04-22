Local hoops tourney to raise money this weekend for Hagler football camp

If you're missing March Madness and not quite ready to get into the NBA Playoffs, the organizers of the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation's fourth annual basketball tournament hope you'll be ready for local hoops action this weekend at the Kankakee Valley Park District's RecCenter.

"We try to give folks four full days of activities," said Steven Hunter, a foundation official. "We have games for junior high and high school boys and girls. We have a dance for the kids. We have a cheerleading exhibition. And then there's the big tournament for the adult teams."

The fundraiser is a major undertaking, but it's all just a preliminary activity to the group's annual football camp set for June 6 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. The event is staged to keep the gridiron activity free for the hundreds of youngsters who want to follow Hagler's footsteps to the NFL and a Super Bowl victory.

"The basketball event usually generates a couple $1,000, and it helps us offer the scholarships we give each year," said Walter Jordan, a committee member and the general manager of the McDonald's restaurant on East Court Street. "We have a good number of youth teams playing on Thursday, but we would still like to see more players from around Kankakee County. Most of the players come from Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais."

Those players are put onto teams and play Thursday before the dance. Friday, the adult teams come in — and they do represent a wider base of interests. The 12-team field includes squads from Champaign, Pembroke Township and Beecher, two from Indianapolis, and teams from the metropolitan area — even one made up of all players from one family.

"You'll see some above-the-rim action, fast and furious basketball," said Jerry Downs, another committee member. "And I'm hoping this brings back the passion this area used to have for basketball. I think it's more about football now."

That might work for the next foundation event, but for now the committee is hoping to see weekend attendance close to the 8,000 mark.

"We're hoping people will want to come back and see local products like Billy Baptist," Hunter said. "He's played in the D-League for the Utah Jazz. He's played in Europe. We have others who played at McNamara and at Kankakee Community College. There's going to be some good players on the floor."

The action gets serious Friday and the double-elimination tourney winds up with a championship game around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Hagler plans to be at the event and will be awarding trophies to winners and some noteworthy, but unsung local heroes. The event gets major sponsorship from Linman Family McDonalds, Pepsi Co., the City of Kankakee and the KVPD.