Celebrating Dia del Nino

The Kankakee Public Library will celebrate Dia del Nino, a children's day with a focus on local Hispanic families, April 29 starting at 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor auditorium.

The library staff and Kankakee School District's Taft Elementary School bilingual teachers, as well as other local organizations sponsor the local observance of a national initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy.

The event will include dance, story time, an art workshop, and theater experience, as well as snacks and other child-friendly incentives. The program is free, and no registration is required.

For more information, call Fabiana Lopez at the library 815-939-4564.or email her at flopez@lions-online.org.